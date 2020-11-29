Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile

IIM Indore is conducting CAT 2020 today. The first two shifts have ended and the third shift will begin at 4:30 pm. Different coaching centres have already released CAT paper analysis for the first two slots. CAT 2020 is being conducted for two hours and the paper is divided into three sections -- Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR). The time duration of the exam is two hours.

CAT 2020 Live Updates

The total number of questions in CAT 2020 is 76, divided into a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26)

The CAT paper has MCQs or multiple choice questions along with non-MCQs. While +3 will be given for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

In case of non-MCQs, correct answer will give +2 but there is no negative mark.

Read || CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”

CAT 2020: Expected Percentile

As per CAT 2020 analysis by Gradeup, following are the expected marks for 99.5 percentile

CAT 2020: Marks Vs Percentile

Section Expected score for 99 percentile VARC 50 DILR 42 Quant 45 Overall 125-125

Note that these scores are not official and based on paper analysis. Official information will be available only after CAT 2020 result.

The third shift of CAT 2020 will begin at 4:30 pm. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over 2 lakh students are appearing for the Management admission test following health and safety guidelines.