  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile

CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile

The total number of questions in CAT 2020 is 76, divided into a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26)

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 29, 2020 3:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Slot 2 Exam Analysis, Paper Pattern, Student Reactions
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”
IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today; Know Dress code, COVID-19 Guidelines And SOPs
What Is The IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code?
CAT Admit Card Out: Forgot CAT User ID, Password? Here's What You Need To Do
CAT 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card And Things You Should Know In Advance
CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile
CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Deka:

IIM Indore is conducting CAT 2020 today. The first two shifts have ended and the third shift will begin at 4:30 pm. Different coaching centres have already released CAT paper analysis for the first two slots. CAT 2020 is being conducted for two hours and the paper is divided into three sections -- Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR). The time duration of the exam is two hours.

CAT 2020 Live Updates

The total number of questions in CAT 2020 is 76, divided into a 26-24-26 format (VARC - 26, LRDI - 24, Quant - 26)

The CAT paper has MCQs or multiple choice questions along with non-MCQs. While +3 will be given for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

In case of non-MCQs, correct answer will give +2 but there is no negative mark.

Read || CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”

CAT 2020: Expected Percentile

As per CAT 2020 analysis by Gradeup, following are the expected marks for 99.5 percentile

CAT 2020: Marks Vs Percentile

Section

Expected score for 99 percentile

VARC

50

DILR

42

Quant

45

Overall

125-125

Note that these scores are not official and based on paper analysis. Official information will be available only after CAT 2020 result.

The third shift of CAT 2020 will begin at 4:30 pm. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over 2 lakh students are appearing for the Management admission test following health and safety guidelines.

Click here for more Education News
CAT Percentile IIM CAT CAT Exam Format
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Slot 2 Exam Analysis, Paper Pattern, Student Reactions
Live | IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Slot 2 Exam Analysis, Paper Pattern, Student Reactions
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”
MHT CET Result 2020 (OUT) Live Updates: Check PCM, PCB Result, Cut-Off; 41 Score 100 Percentile
MHT CET Result 2020 (OUT) Live Updates: Check PCM, PCB Result, Cut-Off; 41 Score 100 Percentile
IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today; Know Dress code, COVID-19 Guidelines And SOPs
IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today; Know Dress code, COVID-19 Guidelines And SOPs
MHT CET Result 2020 Toppers: 19 Candidates In PCM, 22 In PCB Group Score 100 Percentile
MHT CET Result 2020 Toppers: 19 Candidates In PCM, 22 In PCB Group Score 100 Percentile
.......................... Advertisement ..........................