  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Section-Wise Analysis Of Slot 1, 2 and 3

CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Section-Wise Analysis Of Slot 1, 2 and 3

Unlike previous years, CAT 2020 was held for two hours. The paper, instead of 100, had only 76 questions distributed in a 26-24-26 format over the three sections.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 29, 2020 6:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Exam Ends, Check Slot 1, Slot 2, Slot 3 Paper Analysis Here
CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert
CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”
IIM CAT 2020 Exam Today; Know Dress code, COVID-19 Guidelines And SOPs
What Is The IIM CAT 2020 Exam Dress Code?
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Section-Wise Analysis Of Slot 1, 2 and 3
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Section-Wise Analysis Of Slot 1, 2 and 3
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Indore today conducted the IIM entrance test, CAT 2020, in three shifts. The third shift ended at 6:30 pm. Unlike previous years, CAT 2020, following strict health and safety measures, was held for two hours. The general consensus is that the difficulty level in slot 1 was "moderate" and the next two were tougher. Instead of 100, the paper had only 76 questions distributed in a 26-24-26 format over the three sections. There are three sections in the CAT 2020 paper -- Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. (VARC - 26 questions, LRDI - 24 questions, Quant - 26 questions).

Candidates had 40 minutes to answer questions in each section. The exam had two types of questions -- MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions and TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs.

Read || CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”

Read || CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert

CAT Slot 1 Analysis 2020

According to Srinivas Belvi, academic head - South, Endeavor Careers, CAT 2020 morning slot had a balanced paper.

"Someone with adequate preparation would have handled this paper with ease. There were no glitches or any kind of lapses with respect to test administration," Mr Belvi said.

According to students, the VARC section was “difficult”, DILR was “easy” and the quants section was “easy”.

CAT Slot 1 2020: Expected Marks for 99.5 percentile

CAT 2020: Marks Vs Percentile

Section

Expected score for 99 percentile

VARC

50

DILR

42

Quant

45

Overall

125-125

Read || CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile

CAT Slot 2 Analysis 2020

As per CAT slot 2 analysis done by Mr Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup, The paper was “difficult”.

In slot two, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

Distribution of marks

Total MCQs were 57 and Non-MCQ (TITA) were 19.

VARC: 26 questions (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)

DILR: 24 questions (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)

QA: 26 questions (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)

CAT 2020 Slot 2: Expected Marks for 99.5 percentile

Sections

Marks

VARC

50

DILR

42

Quant

45

Total

125-30

CAT 2020 Slot 3 Analysis

“The paper was like previous years and the VARC was on the tougher side,” Alok, who appeared in the exam from a Delhi centre said.

Regarding the change in exam format, Mr Alok said: “The pattern was the same. Time management was the only issue”.

“VARC section was average, DILR was difficult,” another student said adding that she could have attempted more questions from the quant section if the time limit was more.



Click here for more Education News
IIM CAT CAT analysis CAT Exam Format
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Exam Ends, Check Slot 1, Slot 2, Slot 3 Paper Analysis Here
Live | IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Exam Ends, Check Slot 1, Slot 2, Slot 3 Paper Analysis Here
CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert
CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert
CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile
CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”
MHT CET Result 2020 (OUT) Live Updates: Check PCM, PCB Result, Cut-Off; 41 Score 100 Percentile
MHT CET Result 2020 (OUT) Live Updates: Check PCM, PCB Result, Cut-Off; 41 Score 100 Percentile
.......................... Advertisement ..........................