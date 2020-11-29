Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Section-Wise Analysis Of Slot 1, 2 and 3

The Indian Institute of Management Indore today conducted the IIM entrance test, CAT 2020, in three shifts. The third shift ended at 6:30 pm. Unlike previous years, CAT 2020, following strict health and safety measures, was held for two hours. The general consensus is that the difficulty level in slot 1 was "moderate" and the next two were tougher. Instead of 100, the paper had only 76 questions distributed in a 26-24-26 format over the three sections. There are three sections in the CAT 2020 paper -- Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. (VARC - 26 questions, LRDI - 24 questions, Quant - 26 questions).

Candidates had 40 minutes to answer questions in each section. The exam had two types of questions -- MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions and TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs.

Read || CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”

Read || CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert

According to Srinivas Belvi, academic head - South, Endeavor Careers, CAT 2020 morning slot had a balanced paper.

"Someone with adequate preparation would have handled this paper with ease. There were no glitches or any kind of lapses with respect to test administration," Mr Belvi said.

According to students, the VARC section was “difficult”, DILR was “easy” and the quants section was “easy”.

CAT Slot 1 2020: Expected Marks for 99.5 percentile

CAT 2020: Marks Vs Percentile

Section Expected score for 99 percentile VARC 50 DILR 42 Quant 45 Overall 125-125

Read || CAT 2020 Marks Vs Percentile: Know Expected Marks For 99.5 Percentile

As per CAT slot 2 analysis done by Mr Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup, The paper was “difficult”.

In slot two, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

Distribution of marks

Total MCQs were 57 and Non-MCQ (TITA) were 19.

VARC: 26 questions (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)

DILR: 24 questions (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)

QA: 26 questions (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)

CAT 2020 Slot 2: Expected Marks for 99.5 percentile

Sections Marks VARC 50 DILR 42 Quant 45 Total 125-30

CAT 2020 Slot 3 Analysis

“The paper was like previous years and the VARC was on the tougher side,” Alok, who appeared in the exam from a Delhi centre said.

Regarding the change in exam format, Mr Alok said: “The pattern was the same. Time management was the only issue”.

“VARC section was average, DILR was difficult,” another student said adding that she could have attempted more questions from the quant section if the time limit was more.