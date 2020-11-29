CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Slot 1 Exam “Moderate”

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2020 question pattern: The total number of questions in CAT 2020 was 76

CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: The first shift of CAT 2020 ended at 10:30 am. As per students who wrote the exam, the paper's level of difficulty was “moderate”. The exam was conducted over two hours and the CAT exam paper is divided into three sections -- Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR). The time duration of the exam is two hours.

This year, the CAT paper pattern was changed. The exam this year includes a total of 76 questions instead of 100. The distribution of questions by section is given below.

CAT 2020 Number of Questions:

VARC - 26

LRDI - 24

Quant - 26

CAT 2020 Paper Analysis

According to students, the Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was “difficult”, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) was “easy” and the Quantitative Ability (QA) section was “easy”.

There was no change in the exam apart from the change in the number of questions. Students at an exam centre in Delhi said there was no technical glitch in the test.

"The question paper was as expected and moderate in terms of difficulty. The new exam pattern was not difficult," a student who wrote his exam at a Delhi centre told Careers360.