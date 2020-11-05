CAT 2020 Mock Test Link Activated At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here

The CAT 2020 administering body, IIM Indore, has activated the mock tests for the online Common Admission Test (CAT) at iimcat.ac.in. With the help of the online mock tests ahead of the CAT 2020 exams, candidates appearing for the admission test can get accustomed to the examination process including how to select the correct answers, save the correct answers and submit the online CAT exam. CAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country.

CAT 2020 Mock Test -- Direct Link

CAT 2020 is scheduled on November 29. CAT 2020 will be held online at designated centres across the country. The CAT online mock test can be taken by the regular and students under PwD category without paying any charges for attempting the test.

CAT Mock Test 2020 -- To Take

Step 1 - Visit the official website --iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the tab “Mock test”

Step 3 - On the next window, click on “sign in” tab and read the instructions

Step 4 - Mock test will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Attempt the online CAT mock test and submit

Also Read CAT 2020: Tips To Prepare At Home Amid COVID-19

As per the schedule, teh admission test of CAT 2020 as well as the mock test, will be held for a duration of two hours only and an additional 40 minutes will be provided to students belonging to PwD categories. IIM Indore has already released the CAT 2020 admit card at iimcat.ac.in. The admit cards of CAT 2020 have mention of details including roll numbers and the exam centres. Candidates appearing for the CAT online test on November 29 must carry the CAT admit card 2020 to the exam centre along with valid photo ID proof.