CAT 2020: Management Entrance Toppers Share Their Experiences

The results for Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) were declared yesterday on the official website iimcat.ac.in for admissions into affiliated postgraduate management institutes including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). CAT 2020 was organised by IIM Indore in an online mode. A total of nine candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile score. The engineering graduates (BTech) students from various institutes have become the top percentile scorers in the national management entrance examinations.

Those who scored less in CAT exam can apply to institutes other than IIM. To check the list of institutes offering admissions at low scores, click here.

Few CAT toppers shared their experiences online while attempting the paper and when they received their results.

Aditya Devalla, a chemical engineer from IIT Bombay scored 99.97 percentile. He is currently working as a data analyst with Axis Bank. He said that the candidates should focus on taking the CAT mock tests and ensure that they manage their time well as they prepare for the exam.

Adit Sanjanwala who is presently in final year of engineering at NIT Surat pursuing B.Tech in Electronics and Communication scored 99.85. He told Careers 360 that he feels that his dream has come true.

One of the CAT sections-wise topper Tejas Soni shared his result online. He has scored a 99.37 percentile in the Logical Reasoning. He said, “Got 99.37%ile in DILR (Logical Reasoning) section of CAT exam without any preparation and I think a lot of it has to do with daily puzzles given by Chess base India that kept my grey cells working. Thanks”.

Each CAT-affiliated college follows their own admission process. MBA candidates may have to go through various rounds including personal interview (PI), group discussions and writing ability test (WAT) to get final admissions.