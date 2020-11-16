Check CAT Exam Day Document Verification, Registration Process

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled to be held on November 29. The test, conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes, will be held in two-hour shifts in three slots on the CAT exam day. Students are required to follow certain guidelines on the day of the CAT exam for its smooth conduct.

Candidates, as per a CAT 2020 test day workflow released by the exam conducting body, would be frisked with handheld metal detectors on the entrance of the CAT exam centres. Security personnel, both male and female, would be available to frisk candidates on the CAT entrance gates. The exam conducting body will allow only documents including CAT 2020 admit card, a valid photo identity card and medical certificate and scribe affidavit (if required) and mask and sanitizer beyond the frisking point.

CAT 2020 Exam Day Document Verification

After the process of frisking is completed, candidates will have to verify documents at the desks allotted for the purpose at the CAT exam centres. Candidate’s CAT 2020 admit card with affixed photograph, an original and valid photo identity proof and other documents (if any) would be checked at the desks.

CAT 2020 Exam Day Registration Process

Post verification of documents, the CAT exam takers will be asked to proceed for the iris and photo registration. During the CAT registration process on the exam day, candidate’s iris and photograph would be captured and CAT aspirants have to sign the CAT 2020 attendance sheet.