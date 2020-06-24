Image credit: IIM Indore CAT 2020: IIM Indore Releases Membership Forms For Non-IIMs

The coordinating body of Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020), Indian Institute of Management Indore, or IIM Indore has released the application form and memorandum of understanding (MoU) for non-IIM business schools that want to become members to use CAT 2020 scores. The application form and MoU are available on the official website, iimidr.ac.in. The last date to fill up the application form and the MoU is July 15, 2020. In order to obtain membership, non-IIMs will be required to furnish copies of their programme brochures and newspaper advertisement “pertaining to their admission notification to the CAT Centre 2020,” IIM Indore Informed.

“The non-IIM institutions must submit a copy of their accreditation certificate issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD)... or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or other equivalent statutory accreditation body. Institutions that are in the process of acquiring accreditation may also seek membership for availing of the CAT 2020 scores,” IIM Indore said in a statement.

“Institutions which are registered as University, either incorporated by an act of Parliament or State Legislatures in India or declared to be deemed as a university...and any institution affiliated to such university must submit a copy of documentary evidence in support of their claim,” IIM Indore added.

Online membership and annual fees of Rs. 3.4 lakh along with a processing fee of Rs. 200 (plus GST) is payable for obtaining the membership.

CAT is a national level entrance test conducted every year in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to MBA courses in IIMs and other participating institutes across India.