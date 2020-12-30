CAT 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has published the final CAT 2020 answer keys. The final answer key of CAT has been published as a modification to the provisional CAT 2020 answer key released on December 8, 2020. Students who have taken the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 29, 2020 can check the final CAT official answer key at iimcat.ac.in and calculate their probable score.

Based on the challenges and objections sent by the CAT aspirants between December 8 and December 11, and on the recommendations of the expert committee, the CAT-administering body has revised one answer from the provisional CAT 2020 answer key from the Quantitative Aptitude Section of Shift 2.

“The Objection management system for CAT 2020 was made live from 8 Dec 2020 till 11 Dec 2020. The panels of subject experts for CAT 2020 reviewed all the objections which were received during this window. After due deliberation and careful examination, the expert panels decided that there is no change in the answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. However, the answer key for one question (ID 48916812935) in the QA section in Shift 2 has been revised,” read a CAT statement.

CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by several participating institutes in the country. CAT is a national level test held in computer-based mode.