CAT 2020 Exams Tomorrow; Admit Card And Things You Should Know In Advance

The Common Admission Test, or CAT, is scheduled to be held tomorrow, November 29. The common admission test will be conducted in three shifts tomorrow -- first in the morning session from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, second in the afternoon session between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and the third in the evening from 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. The national level entrance exam, or CAT, is held for admissions to postgraduate management programmes offered by several management institutes in the country. The exam conducting body has released guidelines to ensure that the admission test is held smoothly. CAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted at 430 test centres spread across 159 cities in India.

As many as 2.28 lakh applicants have registered to appear in CAT 2020 examination. In the wake of COVID-19, 96.15 per cent applicants who have registered for IIM CAT 2020 have been allocated a test centre as per their preferences.

1. CAT exam is set to be conducted in three shifts:

a) Morning: 8:30 AM –10:30 AM,

b)Afternoon: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

c) Evening: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

2. Candidates must reach the CAT exam centre as per the reporting/ entry time indicated on the CAT admit card.

3. CAT 2020 will be a two-hour exam comprising three sections: i) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, ii) Quantitative Ability, and iii) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

4. Candidates will have 40 minutes to attend and answer the questions in each section, however, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

5. Candidates must download the CAT admit cards from the official website. One should take a printout of all the pages of the admit card (including the undertaking), affix their photographs (same as the one uploaded in CAT application forms) and bring them to their respective test centres.

6. Candidates will also be required to carry an identity proofs, two simple pens and a mask.

7. PwD candidates with scribe should complete all formalities as explained in the CAT website.

8. In order to avoid inconvenience at the last minute, candidates are advised to physically locate their CAT 2020 test centres and reach on time on the day of the examination.

9. To bring in clarity, a test day video has been uploaded on the CAT website for candidates to go through and get themselves familiarised with the security and other exam day procedures.

CAT Exam Admit Card 2020: How to Download

IIM has released the CAT admit card 2020 on its official website iimcat.ac.in. In order to download CAT admit card, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of CAT- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 - Enter the CAT login ID and password

Step 3 - Click on download admit card tab

Step 4- Check details and take a print out