CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips
The Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to postgraduate management programmes will be held on November 29, 2020, in online centre-based mode at designated CAT exam centres across the country.
The Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) is less than 10 days away. Students taking the CAT 2020 on November 29 must be on their last leg of preparation. Candidates preparing for CAT 2020 would now have an idea of the CAT pattern. But the last few days are critical as aspirants get confused about what they have practised and tend to forget what they have learnt during their preparation. To avoid that stress, let us check some last minute preparation tips to ease the students.
The admission test of CAT is held for aspirants seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). CAT scheduled to be held on November 29 will be held in three shifts. The first shift will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second from 12: 30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.
Last-Minute Preparation Tips For CAT 2020
Instead of diving into the books during the last week, CAT aspirants must try solving two-three sample papers or CAT mock tests everyday
Solve the paper in two or three rounds. In the first round, start with the subject in order of your comfort level to maximize attempted questions
Go through the CAT 2020 pattern to ensure that no section or topic is left out
Remain focussed and try to stay calm and relaxed during this week
Eat healthy so that students do not get ill in the last week
Remember to read all the instructions on the CAT 2020 admit cards and the CAT test day workflow 2020 carefully