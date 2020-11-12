CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; Check How Non-Engineers Can Ace It

The Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 in three shifts. CAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) in the CAT participating institutes. CAT 2020 will be held online at designated centres across the country on November 29 in three shifts. The admit cards of CAT 2020 mentioning the details of the candidates' application numbers, reporting time, and the CAT exam centres are already released at iimcat.ac.in

Non-engineers, as per experts at T.I.M.E Chennai say, are at an advantage over the engineers in qualifying the Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) exam. This advantage, the institute says, is because non-technical exams like CAT are logic-based and not entirely subject-centric. To ace CAT 2020, aspirants from non-engineering backgrounds need to streamline their approach toward CAT 2020 in two ways. First during the preparation stage and second, how to take the test. In the preparation phase, the aspirant needs to chalk out a precise study plan to fit his/her schedule.

CAT Preparation Phase

After analysing the CAT syllabus and identifying the strengths and weaknesses, CAT aspirants must focus on the weaknesses and develop those areas of the syllabus. The study plan should be flexible enough to include topics as per the requirements of the aspirants. To know in what direction, the CAT preparation is going, students would incorporate CAT 2020 mock tests in their study plans.

“The mocks should be analyzed for conceptual clarity and speed of answering. The aspirant should not only study his/her time taken per question but also time taken by others since that has a direct bearing on the percentile,” a statement said. “An important task should be attempting the unanswered questions within a self-imposed timeline of 1.5 minutes per question,” it added.

CAT 2020 During Test Phase

As far as the actual CAT 2020 exam day is concerned, the aspirants, it is advised to remember the mantra that to crack CAT, at any point of time, CAT aspirants need to answer the easiest question of the unanswered questions first.

“This may require the aspirant to make multiple passes over the section(s). In the first pass, pick the lowest hanging fruit --the easy peasy ones. The next pass, pick up the questions which are easy but time consuming and the final pass, the questions which are really challenging. The ones left out should be those which, in any case, the aspirant would’ve got wrong,” it said.

CAT Exam Pattern

The admission test of CAT comprises three sections -- VARC (English), Quants (Basic Math) and DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning).

The English and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning are logic oriented where a clear thought process and trend identification will be required to ace CAT 2020.

The admission test to MBA programmes in the participating institutions comprises 100 multiple choice questions. To expect an interview call, a CAT exam taker can answer 60 to 65 questions. So, a non-engineer, can choose to prepare basic Algebra, Numbers, Geometry, Arithmetic expressions and Modern Mathematics and leave out the more complex and advanced math as a strategy. Also, it is pertinent to note that the topics tested in CAT are all Class 10 level which the non-engineers would have already studied.