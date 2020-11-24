CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; 10 Key Points On Exam Format

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled for November 29. CAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate management programmes, or MBA programmes, offered by several management institutes in the country. The exam conducting body has released guidelines to ensure that the admission test is held smoothly. The two-hour CAT 2020 exam will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

As per the CAT 2020 exam format issued by the exam conducting body, the computer mouse is to be used for answering the multiple-choice questions in CAT on November 29. “Using the computer keyboard will lock the computer system,” it said.

CAT 2020 Exam Format -- 10 Points