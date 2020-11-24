CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; 10 Key Points On Exam Format
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled for November 29. CAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate management programmes, or MBA programmes, offered by several management institutes in the country. The exam conducting body has released guidelines to ensure that the admission test is held smoothly. The two-hour CAT 2020 exam will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.
As per the CAT 2020 exam format issued by the exam conducting body, the computer mouse is to be used for answering the multiple-choice questions in CAT on November 29. “Using the computer keyboard will lock the computer system,” it said.
CAT 2020 Exam Format -- 10 Points
The medium of CAT 2020 exam will be English.
The questions in CAT 2020 exam will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and some non-MCQs.
As per the CAT 2020 exam format, every wrong answer in the MCQ would lead to a deduction of one mark.
A virtual keyboard would be displayed on the screen for answering non-MCQs. Students taking the CAT 2020 have to use the mouse and operate the virtual keyboard.
The usage of an external or physical calculator will not be allowed. However, a virtual calculator would be available.
Students under PwD category will be provided with an extra 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each section.
As per the CAT exam format 2020, on the completion of the sectional timings, the timer would reach to Zero and the section will be locked.
While answering the questions in CAT 2020 exams, students have to use the following options -- Save and Next; Clear Response and Mark for Review and Next.
A panel on the right hand side of the monitor would display the status of the attempted or unattempted CAT questions.
On the completion of the CAT 2020 exam, students have to return the rough pages to the CAT invigilator.