CAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines; Important Instructions

CAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 in three shifts. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). The first shift will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second from 12: 30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. The exam conducting body has released a ‘Common Admission Test 2020 Test Day Workflow for Candidates’ containing CAT exam day guidelines and a COVID-19 advisory which are to be followed strictly by all candidates and staff at the CAT 2020 exam centres.

Also Read CAT 2020 Mock Test Link Activated At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here

The CAT exam 2020 guidelines include instructions on CAT reporting time, admit cards, do’s and don'ts for the CAT 2020 aspirants.

CAT 2020 Exam Day

CAT 2020 Reporting Time

Aspirants taking the CAT 2020 on November 29 should reach their exam centres well in advance. “Candidates are advised to reach the Test center at least 30 minutes prior to Gate closure time,” read a statement from the CAT 2020 Test Day workflow.

CAT 2020 Admit Card

Candidates should carry the CAT admit card on the CAT 2020 exam date. The CAT admit card 2020 contains details of the candidates including names, CAT application numbers, PwD status, and day and date of CAT, test time and session, CAT 2020 reporting time, and details of the test city and CAT 2020 exam centre.

Photo ID Proof

Candidates should present a proof of identity at the CAT 2020 entry gates. A valid photo identity proof may be a PAN card, driving license, aadhaar card, or aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.