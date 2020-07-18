IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020.

The details of CAT 2020 is likely to be released in August, a source told NDTV. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is held for admission to post graduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Last year, the notification was released on July 28 and the registration had begun on August 7.

IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020. In 2019, the CAT was helmed by IIM Kozhikode.

Professor Harshal Lowalekar has been appointed as the Convener of CAT 2020. An Associate Professor of Operations Management & Quantitative Techniques Area at IIM Indore, Mr Lowalekar is also the Chairperson, Admissions and Coordinator of Integrated Programme in Business Analytics at IIM Indore.

Soon after the CAT 2020 website goes live, a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) addressing some of the commonly asked queries regarding the exam will be released for the candidates. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

CAT is held at over 150 cities in the country. While filling the application form, candidates will be given the option to select four test cities in order of preference. Cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for CAT 2020 registration.

CAT 2019 had recorded the highest number of CAT registrations in the last 10 years with 244,190 candidates registering for the online exam. The CAT 2019 results were announced on January 4, 2020 and the score is valid till December 31, 2020.