  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2020 Application From Tomorrow; Register Online At Iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2020 Application From Tomorrow; Register Online At Iimcat.ac.in

Candidates can apply online on the official website till September 16. The Common Admission Test 2020, or CAT 2020, is scheduled to be held on November 29 in two sessions.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 9:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM CAT 2020 Registration From August 5; Know How To Apply
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Starts Soon; Know Eligibility, Application Fees
CAT 2020 Schedule Released; Application From August 5
CAT 2020: IIM Indore Releases Application For CAT Membership
10 Score 100 Percentile In CAT 2019. All Male, From Technical Background.
CAT 2019 Result Released. IIMs To Begin Selection Process Soon.
CAT 2020 Application From Tomorrow; Register Online At Iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2020 Application From Tomorrow; Register Online At Iimcat.ac.in
New Delhi:

The application for Common Admission Test 2020, or CAT 2020, starts tomorrow. Candidates eligible for the test can apply online for CAT 2020 on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in between August 5 and September 16. CAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29. The Indian Institute of Management Indore, or IIM Indore, will administer the common admission test this year.

CAT is a national level eligibility test for admission to more than 600 business schools across the country. Lakhs of students appear for CAT every year. CAT is held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

The admission test of CAT 2020, this year will be held in 156 cities across the country in multiple test centres. Candidates can select upto six test cities in order of preference in the CAT 2020 online application.

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2020 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

The result of CAT 2020 can be expected in the second week of January, 2021. The CAT 2020 score card will be valid till December 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test CAT Exam Format
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No Promotion For MBBS Students Without Exams: MCI
No Promotion For MBBS Students Without Exams: MCI
JNU Secures Over Rs 450 Cr Aid From Higher Education Funding Agency
JNU Secures Over Rs 450 Cr Aid From Higher Education Funding Agency
Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020: Application For Improvement Test Starts Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020: Application For Improvement Test Starts Tomorrow
DU Online Exam Hearing: High Court Irked By “Inappropriately Dressed Students”, Messages
DU Online Exam Hearing: High Court Irked By “Inappropriately Dressed Students”, Messages
Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key
Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................