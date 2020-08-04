CAT 2020 Application From Tomorrow; Register Online At Iimcat.ac.in

The application for Common Admission Test 2020, or CAT 2020, starts tomorrow. Candidates eligible for the test can apply online for CAT 2020 on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in between August 5 and September 16. CAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 29. The Indian Institute of Management Indore, or IIM Indore, will administer the common admission test this year.

CAT is a national level eligibility test for admission to more than 600 business schools across the country. Lakhs of students appear for CAT every year. CAT is held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

The admission test of CAT 2020, this year will be held in 156 cities across the country in multiple test centres. Candidates can select upto six test cities in order of preference in the CAT 2020 online application.

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2020 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

The result of CAT 2020 can be expected in the second week of January, 2021. The CAT 2020 score card will be valid till December 2021.