CAT 2020 Answer Key: Window For Raising Objections Closes Today At 5 pm

CAT Objection Management window to close today

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) will close the ‘Objection Management’ tab for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 answer key by 5 pm today. The candidates can put up their objections regarding the answer key and response sheets at iimcat.ac.in. The fee to register an objection is Rs 1,200. The administration will resolve all the cases and then issue the final merit list.

IIM Indore, the administrative body of CAT 2020, released the answer key and response sheets on December 8 to allow the candidates to review their responses and calculate their probable score. Soon after, it opened the Objection Management tab to allow the students to put up their queries related to the answer key.

Steps To Access Objection Management Tab

Log on to the official website of CAT 2020 (iimcat.ac.in)

Go to the tab of candidate login and click on it.

The screen will show the page of your personal details.

Click on the tab titled “Objection Form”. Choose the question number, section, and type of objection from the provisional CAT 2020 answer.

Choose the correct option - More than one option is a correct answer, None of the options is a correct answer or The answer key is incorrect

You can also add a remark, if none of the above options are suitable.

Pay the objection fee

The conducting institute for CAT 2020 will now review the pending cases, calculate the CAT percentile score and then announce the results.

The two-hour CAT 2020 exam consisted of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability. It was conducted in three sessions. As many as 2.28 Lakh applicants registered out of which 1.90 Lakh applicants appeared for the exam.

The national level Common Admission / Aptitude Test (CAT) is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by 20 IIMs at Indore, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Raipur, Rohtak, Bodhgaya, Ranchi, Kolkata, Shillong, Sambalpur, Kozhikode, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Kashipur, Jammu, Lucknow, Nagpur, Tiruchirapalli, and Udaipur. Apart from these few non-IIM institutes also consider the CAT score for admission into postgraduate management courses.

The qualifying candidates will be eligible to sit for the allotment or counselling sessions. All the IIM institutes will release their individual merit list and invite the candidates for admission.