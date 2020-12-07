CAT 2020 Answer Key Tomorrow; Know Percentile, Response Sheet Details Here

CAT Answer Key 2020 Tomorrow By 10 Am; Check Details Here

The CAT 2020 answer key will be released tomorrow, December 8, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Students can access the CAT 2020 answer keys on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. More than two lakh postgraduate management aspirants registered for CAT 2020 this year. IIM Indore will also release the CAT response sheets along with the answer keys of CAT 2020.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is held for admission to postgraduate management courses across the country. On the basis of CAT 2020 results, students who meet the required CAT cut-off 2020 will be eligible to participate in the CAT counselling for admission to the CAT 2020 participating institutions in India. The CAT counselling will be held as a common admission process (CAP) by the CAT 2020 participating institutes.

To Access CAT 2020 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the latest section, click on CAT answer key

Step 3: On the next window, insert IIM CAT login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access the answer key of CAT 2020

To Download CAT Response Sheet

Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the designated link, click on CAT 2020 response sheets

Step 3: Insert IIM CAT login credentials as required on the next window

Step 4: Submit and access the student response sheets of CAT 2020

After the release of CAT 2020 response sheets and answer keys, students will be able to calculate their percentile scores. The CAT percentile score is an indication of the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in CAT. The CAT 2020 percentile score will be the normalised score for the admission test of CAT 2020 and is used instead of the marks scored by the candidates.