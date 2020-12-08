CAT 2020 Answer Key Today At Iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Check

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the CAT 2020 answer keys today. The CAT 2020 answer keys will be declared for all the three sessions of the Common Admission Test (CAT) held on November 29. Aspirants of postgraduate management courses can access their CAT answer keys and individual response sheets at the website -- iimcat.ac.in.

Confirming the CAT 2020 answer key release date, a statement on the CAT 2020 website said: “The Objection Management tab for CAT 2020 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8, 2020 till 5:00 PM on December 11, 2020. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

To access the CAT 2020 individual response sheets, students will have to use their CAT roll numbers and other required CAT login credentials in the official website -- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2020 Answer Key: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

2. On the designated link, click on the CAT answer key download option

3. Select the CAT 2020 session

4. Download the CAT 2020 answer key for the respective session

The administering body will also allow the students to object against the CAT 2020 answer keys and the response sheets. The CAT 2020 objection window will open at 10 am today and close at 5 pm on December 11.

What After Release of CAT 2020 Answer Key

Students will be able to check their CAT percentile scores after the release of CAT answer keys. The administering body of CAT 2020 -- IIM Indore -- will release the CAT 2020 result after considering the objections raised during the CAT answer key 2020 objection.

Candidates qualifying CAT 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling processes at the CAT participating institutions. The CAT counselling 2020 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.