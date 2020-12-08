Image credit: iimcat.ac.in CAT 2020 Answer Key Released At Iimcat.ac.in, Direct Link Here

CAT Exam Answer Key: Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has released the CAT 2020 answer key. Candidates who wrote the Common Admission Test on November 29 can now visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to download CAT answer keys. Along with the answer keys, IIM Indore has also released CAT response sheets. Candidates can access the answer key and response sheet by logging in with their credentials.

Confirming the CAT 2020 answer key release date, IIM Indore said: “The Objection Management tab for CAT 2020 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8, 2020 till 5:00 PM on December 11, 2020. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

Direct Link To Download CAT 2020 Answer Key

How To Download CAT 2020 Answer Key

To download CAT answer key, follow the instructions mentioned below:

1. Go to the official website -- iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on registered candidate login

3. Key in your login credentials

4. Download the CAT 2020 answer key

The answer key contains correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key.

The authorities will also allow the students to raise objections, if any, against the CAT 2020 answer keys and the response sheets. The CAT 2020 objection window will open at 10 am today and close at 5 pm on December 11.