CAT 2020 Answer Key Expected Soon At Iimcat.ac.in; Details Here

CAT 2020 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management will soon release the CAT 2020 answer key. The provisional answer key for slot 1, 2 and 3 will be made available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, and after that the final answer key will be released. As per the official information, CAT 2020 result will be announced by mid January, 2021.

Though IIM Indore has not confirmed the CAT 2020 answer key release date yet, following previous years’ trends, it is likely to be released within a week.

IIM Indore conducted CAT 2020 on November 29 in three shifts -- from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm -- following health and safety guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the authorities had decided to change the exam pattern. CAT 2020 was held for two hours instead of three hours in previous years. The number of questions was reduced to 76 from 100.

The CAT 2020 paper had three sections -- Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude. (VARC - 26 questions, LRDI - 24 questions, Quant - 26 questions).

As per analysis done by a private coaching institute, expected marks for 99.5 percentile in CAT 2020 is 125-30. However, official information in this regard will be available only after the declaration of results.

The CAT 2020 answer key will contain correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check their probable scores using the official answer key.

Different coaching may also release unofficial answer keys. However, candidates are advised to follow the official answer keys, as CAT 2020 result will be based on the official answer keys.