CAT 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet To Be Released Tomorrow At Iimcat.ac.in

The provisional CAT 2020 answer key will be released tomorrow, December 8, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Along with the answer key, IIM Indore will also display CAT 2020 response sheet. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, from 10 am tomorrow up to 5 pm on December 11. The final answer key is likely to be released before the announcement of CAT 2020 result in mid-January. Though the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has not confirmed the CAT result date officially, it can be expected soon after the release of the final answer key.

“The Objection Management tab for CAT 2020 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8, 2020 till 5 PM on December 11, 2020. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” an official statement said.

The CAT answer key will contain correct answers to the questions asked in the three slots of the entrance exam and candidates can use it to calculate their probable score. Candidates are advised to refer to the official answer key for calculating scores.

How To Download CAT Answer Key 2020

Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the CAT answer key link

Login using your credentials

CAT result 2020 will likely be declared in January. After the announcement of CAT 2020 result, counselling will be held as a common admission process (CAP) by the participating institutes.

IIM Indore conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in three shifts -- from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm -- following health and safety guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CAT 2020 was held for two hours instead of three hours in previous years and the number of questions was reduced to 76 from 100.