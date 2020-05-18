  • Home
CBSE date sheet 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday announced the date sheet for the remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams, which will now be held from July 1-15.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: May 18, 2020 2:33 pm IST

Carry Sanitiser, Wear Mask: CBSE To Examinees As It Announces Date Sheet For Remaining Papers
According to the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 students, the exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the date sheet for the remaining Class 10 (for students from northeast Delhi who missed their exams due to the February violence) and Class 12 board exams. The CBSE’s remaining examinations, which were earlier postponed in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus cases in the country, will be held from July 1 to 15. On health guidelines for students, the Board notification said they will be required to carry own sanitiser bottles and wear mask to their examination centres.

"Parents will have to ensure their ward is not sick and candidates will have to strictly follow physical-distancing norms," Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

According to the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 students, the exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1.

“The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam,” Mr Bhardwaj said.

“On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi and on July 15 for both courses of English," he said.

For Class 12, the Home Science exam will be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day.

The Class 12 Business Studies exam has been scheduled for July 9, followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11.

The Board, however, will not conduct examinations for students who had registered from CBSE affiliated schools from abroad.

The Board had earlier made decision to conduct ‘only the important examinations’ which are needed for higher education keeping in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

