Carry Sanitiser, Maintain Social Distance During Board Exam: CISCE To Students

The Council for the Indian School certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the datesheet of the pending exams days after the CBSE announced the exam dates for its remaining papers. The CISCE will conduct the remaining exams for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) from July 1.

The remaining papers for ICSE students will be held between July 2 and July 12. For ISC students, the exam for remaining papers will be held from July 1 to July 14.

The Council has advised students to maintain social distance in their movement from the main school gate to the exam hall. For this, it has asked students to reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and avoid overcrowding.

It has asked candidates to use face masks and carry their own hand sanitizer. It has made wearing gloves optional maybe in order to not make it inconvenient for students as they have to write on their answer copies.

"Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery or art material and avoid sharing the same with other candidates," it has said.

Apart from these, all other rules are the same as the previous set of rules given to students for board exams.

Students will be given 15 minutes time to read the question paper. the question paper will be distributed to students at 10.45 am and students will be allowed to start writing at 11.00 am.