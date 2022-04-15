Careers360 To Host Webinar On "Reducing Exam Anxiety And Giving Your Best Shot At The Boards" Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Careers360 will host a free webinar on ways to reduce exam anxiety on April 15

Careers360 will be hosting a webinar on ‘Reducing Exam Anxiety And Giving Your Best Shot At The Boards’ today, April, 15, 2022. The Careers360 webinar, which will be free of cost, focuses on ways to overcome anxiety during an exam period. The webinar on Reducing Exam Anxiety And Giving Your Best Shot At The Boards will be conducted today from 6 pm to 7 pm. Dr Roma Kumar, Vice Chairperson (Psychology) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, will be the speaker of the webinar.

"Exam anxiety is a common issue that students face. It is often an active reason for their inability to focus and perform to the best of their abilities while preparing for and attempting the exam. But, exam anxiety can be overcome. All it takes is awareness of a few anxiety-reducing strategies to calm yourself down. This is crucial information to have if you do not want these jitters to hinder your exam performance," Careers360 webinar page reads.

With over three decades of psychological consulting experience, Dr Roma Kumar is currently Vice-Chairperson (Psychology) at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and is a Psychologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, and Max Hospital, Gurugram. Dr Roma has worked extensively in child and adolescent evaluations and counselling, parenting coaching, psychometric testing, neuropsychological evaluations, and psycho-educational assessments. She is co-founder of EMOTIONALLY.in, an online emotional health therapy, coaching, and counselling platform. She has formerly been Chief Child Psychologist with Mom’s Belief, and founder-Director of SAKSHAM, a child and adolescent guidance clinic.

