  • Home
  • Education
  • Careers360 To Host Webinar On "Reducing Exam Anxiety And Giving Your Best Shot At The Boards" Today

Careers360 To Host Webinar On "Reducing Exam Anxiety And Giving Your Best Shot At The Boards" Today

The Careers260 webinar, which will be free of cost, focuses on ways to overcome anxiety during an exam period.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 11:57 am IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule, New Brochure Here
Tamil Nadu CM Dismayed Over Lack Of Positive Assurance From Governor On NEET Exemption Bill
CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For Private Candidates Released At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
APJEE 2022 To Be Held On June 25; Application Process Begins From April 19
NID DAT 2022 Mains To Be Held In Hybrid Mode; Check Paper Pattern
JEE Advanced 2022 Rescheduled, To Be Held On August 28
Careers360 To Host Webinar On
Careers360 will host a free webinar on ways to reduce exam anxiety on April 15
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Careers360 will be hosting a webinar on Reducing Exam Anxiety And Giving Your Best Shot At The Boards’ today, April, 15, 2022. The Careers360 webinar, which will be free of cost, focuses on ways to overcome anxiety during an exam period. The webinar on Reducing Exam Anxiety And Giving Your Best Shot At The Boards will be conducted today from 6 pm to 7 pm. Dr Roma Kumar, Vice Chairperson (Psychology) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, will be the speaker of the webinar.

"Exam anxiety is a common issue that students face. It is often an active reason for their inability to focus and perform to the best of their abilities while preparing for and attempting the exam. But, exam anxiety can be overcome. All it takes is awareness of a few anxiety-reducing strategies to calm yourself down. This is crucial information to have if you do not want these jitters to hinder your exam performance," Careers360 webinar page reads.

With over three decades of psychological consulting experience, Dr Roma Kumar is currently Vice-Chairperson (Psychology) at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and is a Psychologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, and Max Hospital, Gurugram. Dr Roma has worked extensively in child and adolescent evaluations and counselling, parenting coaching, psychometric testing, neuropsychological evaluations, and psycho-educational assessments. She is co-founder of EMOTIONALLY.in, an online emotional health therapy, coaching, and counselling platform. She has formerly been Chief Child Psychologist with Mom’s Belief, and founder-Director of SAKSHAM, a child and adolescent guidance clinic.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Click here for more Education News
exam stress Board Exam Stress

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ex-Meghalaya Chief Minister Condemns Centre's Decision To Make Hindi Compulsory In North-East Up To Class 10
Ex-Meghalaya Chief Minister Condemns Centre's Decision To Make Hindi Compulsory In North-East Up To Class 10
JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule, New Brochure Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule, New Brochure Here
Punjab Chief Minister, His Staff To Visit Delhi Schools To See Remarkable Improvement In Them: Arvind Kejriwal
Punjab Chief Minister, His Staff To Visit Delhi Schools To See Remarkable Improvement In Them: Arvind Kejriwal
Tamil Nadu CM Dismayed Over Lack Of Positive Assurance From Governor On NEET Exemption Bill
Tamil Nadu CM Dismayed Over Lack Of Positive Assurance From Governor On NEET Exemption Bill
CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For Private Candidates Released At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For Private Candidates Released At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................