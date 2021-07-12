Careers360 Ranking 2021: NID Ahmedabad, IIT Bombay Among Top Design Institutes In India

Careers360 Ranking 2021: Lists of top ranked design institutes

The National Institute of Design, or NID Ahmedabad, has emerged as the best design institute in India as per Careers360’s ranking of India’s design institutes. Out of 500, NID Ahmedabad has scored 457.5. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s Industrial Design Centre (IDC) has come next with an overall score of 446.1. IDC IIT Bombay has scored 200 out of 200 for student quality.

Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru and Symbiosis International University, Pune, have been placed on the third and fourth ranks followed by Pearl Academy, Mumbai. Pearl Academy, although do not confer UGC/ AICTE approved degrees or diplomas approved or any other regulatory authority, the academy has been included due to its academic reputation.

Ranks Careers360 Ranking 2021 1 National Institute of Design Ahmedabad 2 IDC IIT Bombay 3 Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru 4 Symbiosis International University, Pune 5 Pearl Academy, Mumbai 6 National Institute of Design Assam 7 MIT Institute of Design, Pune 8 National Institute of Design Kurukshetra 9 CEPT University, Ahmedabad 10 National Institute of Design Vijayawada

Top States With Most Number Of Ranked Design Institutes

Gujarat has six design institutions in the list of top 30 design institutions according to the ranks provided by Careers360. While Gujarat’s NID Ahmedabad is at the top, the other institutions are CEPT University, Nirma University, Anant National University, Parul Institute of Design, Vadodara and PP Savani School of Design, Surat.

Karnataka also ranks as one of the states with the most numbers of ranked design institutes. The Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru; Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal; Jain University, PES University and Vogue Institute of Art and Design, are all in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Maharashtra has five institutions in the list of 30 top-ranked design institutions. These are: Industrial Design Centre, IIT Bombay; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Pearl Academy, Mumbai; MIT Institute of Design, Pune; and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

While there are three institutions each from Haryana and Punjab, Tamil Nadu has two and Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh have one institution each.

The Careers360 Ranking of design colleges also includes a list of top 20 colleges offering programmes including fashion technology and fashion communication. However, these are dominated by National Institutes of Fashion Technology that accounts for as many as 15 out of the 20 institutes listed.