- Home
- Education
- Latest News
- Careers360 Ranking 2021: List Of Top 20 Universities In India
Careers360 Ranking 2021: List Of Top 20 Universities In India
The most top-rated institutions are the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Anna University, Banaras Hindu University, among others. Learn about the top 20 institutions in India, as ranked by the Careers360 rankings
India is a hub of top universities which imparts quality education in various disciplines. The most top-rated institutions are the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Anna University, Banaras Hindu University, among others. Admission to these universities is offered based on national, state and university level examination. While some states organise their state-level entrance tests such as AP EAMCET, the national-level entrance examinations like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are conducted for admission to the engineering and medicine programmes at government and private institutions across India.
With several private and government colleges in India offering courses in multiple disciplines, finding the right college that meets all the requirements becomes a challenging task for students. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many educational institutes are opting for the online method of teaching. Students gearing up to choose the best possible college need to consider the technological and digital infrastructure of the institute of their choice before enrolling for their preferred course.
Learn about the top 20 institutions in India, as ranked by the Careers360 rankings:
Rank
Name of the College/University
1
IISc Bangalore - Indian Institute of Science
2
IIT Bombay - Indian Institute of Technology
3
IIT Madras - Indian Institute of Technology
4
IIT Delhi - Indian Institute of Technology
5
IIT Kharagpur - Indian Institute of Technology
6
IIT Kanpur - Indian Institute of Technology
7
AIIMS Delhi - All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi
8
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
9
BHU Varanasi - Banaras Hindu University
10
IIT Roorkee - Indian Institute of Technology
11
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
12
Manipal University - Manipal Academy of Higher Education
13
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research SAS Nagar
14
Anna University, Chennai
15
Panjab University, Chandigarh
16
JNU Delhi - Jawaharlal Nehru University
17
VIT Vellore - Vellore Institute of Technology
18
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
19
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
20
IIT Guwahati - Indian Institute of Technology