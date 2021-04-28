Careers360 Ranking 2021: List Of Top 20 Universities In India

List of top 20 universities in India as per Careers360 ranking

India is a hub of top universities which imparts quality education in various disciplines. The most top-rated institutions are the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Anna University, Banaras Hindu University, among others. Admission to these universities is offered based on national, state and university level examination. While some states organise their state-level entrance tests such as AP EAMCET, the national-level entrance examinations like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are conducted for admission to the engineering and medicine programmes at government and private institutions across India.

With several private and government colleges in India offering courses in multiple disciplines, finding the right college that meets all the requirements becomes a challenging task for students. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many educational institutes are opting for the online method of teaching. Students gearing up to choose the best possible college need to consider the technological and digital infrastructure of the institute of their choice before enrolling for their preferred course.

Learn about the top 20 institutions in India, as ranked by the Careers360 rankings:

Rank Name of the College/University 1 IISc Bangalore - Indian Institute of Science

2 IIT Bombay - Indian Institute of Technology

3 IIT Madras - Indian Institute of Technology

4 IIT Delhi - Indian Institute of Technology

5 IIT Kharagpur - Indian Institute of Technology

6 IIT Kanpur - Indian Institute of Technology

7 AIIMS Delhi - All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi

8 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

9 BHU Varanasi - Banaras Hindu University

10 IIT Roorkee - Indian Institute of Technology

11 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

12 Manipal University - Manipal Academy of Higher Education 13 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research SAS Nagar



14 Anna University, Chennai

15 Panjab University, Chandigarh

16 JNU Delhi - Jawaharlal Nehru University

17 VIT Vellore - Vellore Institute of Technology

18 Jadavpur University, Kolkata

19 University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

20 IIT Guwahati - Indian Institute of Technology





