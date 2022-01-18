Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know Why Location Matters In Choosing A Right B-School

Image credit: Shutterstock Know why location matters in choosing a right B-School

Careers360 held an MBA Tour 2022 to help postgraduate management students choose the best B-School. As part of the Careers360 virtual ‘Best MBA Tour, directors, admission counselors, industry experts, and alumni of top B-schools in India answered all the queries and questions asked by students regarding admissions in right B-schools.

In the interaction with Careers360, Professor Dr Lakshmi Mohan, Director, ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai, discussed many important factors in choosing a business school such as, location, placement, facilities, internships and more. The session also had current students and alumni of ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai - Moboni, Rohan and Mrinal giving their reasons for joining ITM.

Talking about the admission criteria in the Institute of Technology And Management, Prof Dr Lakshmi Mohan said: "ITM Business School Navi Mumbai is known for its diversity in terms of students, faculty, placements, and facilities. We work on the overall growth of students from academics to extra-curricular activities so that they can achieve their dreams. ITM Business School admissions are open to students with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in graduation. In addition, candidates must have a valid score in CAT/XAT/CMAT/GMAT/MAT/ATMA/NMAT by GMAC or MAH MBA CET."

Regarding the PGDM Programmes offered by the institute, Dr Lakshmi Mohan said: "ITM Business School offers PGDM in ten different specializations. The IMT Scholarship applications are open till January 21, 2022."

The professor also discussed the job roles students get after pursuing a PGDM course at ITM, "Students from different ITM courses such as Finance, PGDM Marketing, or Business Analytics get placed for Taxation, Functional analyst roles. Recruiters include Deloitte, PWC, TCS, and other top consulting firms. Students from PGDM Retail Management and Marketing programs, get placed as store managers, business developers, executives, and others. Organizations like HDFC recruit students as relationship managers. FMCG companies such as ITC, Nerolac, Asian Paints recruit students for different job profiles," she said

Talking about why one should choose the ITM Business School for the PGDM programme, Mrinal, Alumni of ITM Business School, said, "I have always been keen on a career in the Marketing sector. After going through ITM reviews on the internet and feedback from my friends, I deduced that the ITM Navi Mumbai placements and courses are some of the best. As most of the Marketing based companies are headquartered in Mumbai, I felt that I would get good industry exposure to kickstart my career.

"My sister is an alumni of ITM Business School and she influenced my decision with details about the talented faculty members, great internship opportunities etc. Apart from the course and industry exposure during the ITM PGDM course, one of the best aspects is the internship which is for 5-6 months and this helps one get most of the industry exposure. Based on the performance, you may also get the pre-placement offer," said Moboni, a student in ITM Business School.

Regarding the factors a student should look at while shortlisting a B-School, Mrinal said, "While pursuing my BBA in Marketing from Pune. I appeared for various MBA entrance exams for the top B-schools of India. Based on my performance I shortlisted colleges such as Welingkar, ITM, IFIM Bangalore, and a few others. I did my research and looked for all the important aspects such as my area of interest, placements, curriculum, fees and I found ITM Navi Mumbai the best when it comes to Marketing specialization which is my forte."

Moboni said, "ITM campus is very diverse in terms of students. Interacting with students with different cultural backgrounds, working in a team, focussing on extra-curricular activities along with the value-based education, industry visit etc are some factors that helped me."

Talking about the importance of location while choosing a B-School, Rohan, ITM Business School student, said, "I am basically from Udaipur which is a very calm place compared to Mumbai. I believe location matters much. If you take ITM, it's located in Navi Mumbai which has many corporate offices and industries. This helped me to gain huge industry exposure."

Discussing the scholarships, Dr Lakshmi Mohan said, "Every year, a scholarship round is conducted for students who wish to apply for them. The scholarship applications close by January 21. Students from economically backward backgrounds need to submit the annual family income and valid documents to get a scholarship for their PGDM course."

Regarding the pre-placement offers due to internships, the professor said, "Only 12% to 15% of students get pre-placement offers from their internships. One of the reasons is that some companies believe in the formal interview procedure to recruit candidates for specific job profiles."

Dr Lakshmi Mohan also informed that whenever any offer gets revoked, the ITM Business School placement head and I first connect with the affected students. We assure them of their chances and ensure that they participate in the ongoing recruitment.

"The highest package offered is around Rs 20 LPA to Rs 22 LPA every year. The average salary package is around Rs 6 LPA to Rs 8 LPA (depending on the specialization)," the professor said.

