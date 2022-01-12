Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know NMIMS Admission And Selection Criteria For 2022-24 Session

Image credit: NMIMS website NMIMS has a good placement records

Careers360 held an MBA Tour 2022 to help postgraduate management students choose the best B-School. As part of the Careers360 MBA tour, various topics, including admission to B-School was discussed. NMIMS deemed to be University offers programmes in the fields of management, engineering and technology management, 17 specialised schools across 8 campuses.

The candidates who want to get admission in NMIMS has to go through MBA entrance test- NMAT. Chandrima Sikdar, Professor and Associate Dean, School of Business Management, NMIMS said, "Based on the NMAT scores we decide the cutoff for each campus and that is out in the public domain. Every year it might be different. Basically, after the NMAT scores, cutoffs are released and the shortlisted students are intimated that they have been shortlisted for CD and PI. The procedure involves case discussion (CD) where they are given short cases which they have to read, analyse and discuss followed by a Personal Interview (PI)." Last year, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the institute conducted a case written analysis instead of a discussion.

The admissions to the dual degree programme (MBA Decision Science and Analytics and MS Business Analytics and Information Management from Purdue University) are also conducted through NMAT. "In the past we have also accepted GMAT scores and that is communicated to the students separately. A decision is taken every year on this so the criteria might differ every year. Students admitted for this course are here for the two years. The first complete year consists of three trimesters and approximately another month where they take a curriculum of MBA with us and then for the next year they are at Purdue if they meet their criteria. They are there for the next two trimesters where they pursue MS in analytics," Dr. Sikdar said.

For the candidates who want to make a career in MBA, MBA in General Management can be the right choice. The candidates interested in real estate can take MBA in Real Estate Management, while MBA Pharmaceutical Management for the candidates interested in the pharmaceutical industry. "There are so many specializations offered by NMIMS. These programmes are very focussed on the specializations from day one and that makes them unique," the associate dean said.

NMIMS has a good placement records. "Our MBA (Law) graduates have all been placed at good companies with amazing packages. I would urge all students to look up the details on recruiters and packages," the professor said.

The institute also offer scholarships on a case to case basis. "We have a very strong social entrepreneurship cell which caters to the social sector and these people analyse the cases. Based on documents furnished, they assess the financial status and such and combine efforts with NGOs to cater to the students who need them. We also have a strong alumni base and they have come forward many times to help students especially during the pandemic where some students unfortunately needed the assistance," said Dr. Sikdar.

Elaborating on the MBA Entrepreneurship and Family Business programme, Dr. Sikdar said, "This is the programme offered at our Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business. It is basically a part of us and an initiative of the School of business management initiative. They primarily cater to the students who belong to or come from families having their own business. Their curriculum is also just like the specialized programmes mentioned earlier. The first year will cover the general management curriculum followed by a focus on entrepreneurship. Students from this programme are not offered placements as they primarily belong to families with their own businesses."

For details on admission in NMIMS, please visit the official website- nmims.edu.

