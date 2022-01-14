Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: How To Get Admissions In K J Somaiya Institute Of Management? Know Selection Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com Know admission criteria in K J Somaiya Institute Of Management

Careers360 held an MBA Tour 2022 to help postgraduate management students choose the best B-School. As part of the Careers360 virtual ‘Best MBA Tour, directors, admission counselors, industry experts, and alumni of top B-schools in India answered all the queries and questions asked by students regarding admissions in right B-schools.

In an exclusive interaction with Careers360, Prof. Shailaja Karve, Chairperson Admissions Committee, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai addressed students' queries on admissions, placements, choosing the right college and course, cutoffs and more.

Regarding the admission process in K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Dr. Karve said that there is no specific cut-off for CAT, XAT, or NMAT. "It changes every year based on the difficulty level of the entrance exam, the number of students registered for the admissions, and the number of seats available. Candidates are advised to check the official website to get details on these," the professor said.

The professor also informed that students can take admissions in PGDM courses through CMAT score. For that, the students need to fill the K J Somaiya application form by the last date which is January 31, 2022. "When the CMAT result will be declared, the application window will be open again just to update the score. The facility can be availed only by those who submitted their application form by January 31, 2022," she said.

For admissions through NMAT score, Dr. Karve said, "Last year, NMAT scores were considered for the first time for K J Somaiya MBA admissions and the cut-off was 225. However, this year only those who appeared for the NMAT phase 1, can apply for the PGDM admission. The cut-off depends on the difficulty level of the exam and students who have applied."

K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai has no seat break-up or reservations for any entrance examinations- CAT, XAT, NMAT, others. The institute follows the normalisation process and shortlists the candidates on merit for the further rounds. "According to the K J Somaiya admissions criteria, the weightage of the management entrance exams is 35% out of 100. There are other important criteria for the selection of students such as academic records, co-curricular, extracurricular, CAPI process, work experience, and others. Extra marks are not given to engineers or science students; PGDM is a post-graduation programme and students from any stream can apply," she said.

Further detailing about the admission process, the professor gives an idea of the personal interview round. According to Dr. Karve, "Candidates need to scan and submit all requisite documents while booking the slot for the interview before the personal interview round is held. During the interview, no documents will be required."

The institute does not provide any quota or relaxation, and the admissions are merit-based. "In terms of tuition fees, the economically weaker section have a chance to get up to 80 per cent financial help based on the documents submitted. Eligible candidates can apply for scholarships also," she said.

The institute also provides internship opportunity to the students. "An internship with a total duration of 6 to 8 weeks is part of the MBA curriculum. The institute will help students with summer internships. However, students can do it on their own too. At the end of summer internships, the credits based on the performance will be added. Talking about pre-placement offers (PPO), a majority of students get offers from reputed companies every year," the professor said.

Detailing on the selection procedure, Dr. Karve said, "For the case analysis round of the selection procedure, a situation or news piece based on the current scenario, environment, or any burning topic will be given and candidates will be assessed based on how they deal with the situation or what will be their approach to rectify the issue. Preparation is not needed for this round as the students will be assessed for their analytical approach and spontaneity."

Talking about the placement opportunity, Dr. Karve said, "K J Somaiya Institute of Management believes in an umbrella approach when it comes to placements. One can apply wherever they want to build their career. It depends on the companies whom they want to work with. Companies have their criteria to choose according to the job profile. However, there are no restrictions from the college’s side." "The annual package depends on the organizations and companies visiting the campus for recruitment. Talking about the latest K J Somaiya Institute of Management placements, the average salary offered was 10.5 LPA whereas the highest CVTC offered was 26 LPA. Every year, the placement record is almost 100%," she said.

"During the placements, almost many job roles are offered by the companies based on their need. Some important job profiles are- In Human Resources, job profiles from learning and development field, HR executive, Training talent acquisition, Recruiters and others, For Consultancy firms, junior consultants are hired, In the Finance field, job roles change according to the organizations and sectors such as banking, insurance, corporate finance, and others," she added.

Talking about PGDM programmes offered in the institute, Dr. Karve said, "From next year onwards, MBA in IB as a programme will not be available. However, students can choose IB as one of the minor subjects. Along with one major such as Finance, HR, or others, students can choose IB as a minor." "No, the hostel fees are not included in the K J Somaiya course fees. Students will get to know about the hostel fees in April after the confirmation of admission. The hostel is not compulsory and students can take the decision after confirmation of admission," she added.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai has the highest number of students from both genders as compared to the other B-schools, according to the reports and K J Somaiya reviews. "We focus on gender diversity, regional diversity, and others. However, this is not the criteria for admissions, scoring grades, or others," the professor said.

The students of the PGDM programmes also get international exposures. "There are two types of programmes for the students, one is a 10 to 15 days programme and the other one is for one trimester or semester. When a student goes for a trimester or semester, the credits will be added to the semester result," the professor said.

The professor also guided candidates on how to choose the right B-school. "Many aspects are important to look at while choosing a B-school. However, the important three factors that one should need to look at are the faculty strength, the location of the institute as in if the college is nearby industry or where companies are located, students will get more exposure, and the alumni network and departments. One thing students must keep in mind is that they do not get carried away by placements. Focus on all the aspects," she said.

For details on admission criteria, selection process in K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, please visit the official website- simsr.somaiya.edu/en.

