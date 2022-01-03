Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Get Experts’ Help With Choosing A B-School

Image credit: Shutterstock Careers360 MBA tour is a free event (representational)

Careers360 is conducting the MBA tour 2022 on January 8 and 9 where directors and admission counselors of 10 top B-Schools, industry experts and alumni will come together to help management aspirants find the best fit B-Schools.

Read | CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile

Those who attend the event will get one on one counselling, can interact with admission representatives, industry experts and alumni and get support in shortlisting a college. It is a completely free event.

Those who are interested can register here.

The event will explore the following topics:

How to choose a B-School and a specialization

Online MBA vs regular MBA

How to prepare for GD-PI

ROI after MBA

How to create an impressive application profile

This is an online event. It will take place over Zoom and registered participants will get a schedule of meeting links via email.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.