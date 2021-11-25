  • Home
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: Top Government MBA Colleges In India; Complete List Here

According to Careers360 Ranking 2022, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta are among the top three government management colleges in India.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 12:44 pm IST

Top government B-schools in India as per Careers360 Rankings 2022
New Delhi:

Six Indian Institutions of Management (IIMs) -- IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow are among the top 10 institutions providing management programmes, according to Careers360’s ranking of India’s B-Schools. IIM Ahmedabad has bagged the top position followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the second and third positions respectively.

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi has been ranked fourth on the Careers360 Ranking 2022, while IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow are placed at the fifth, sixth and eighth ranks respectively.

Careers360 Ranking 2022: Top Government Management Colleges

Ranks

Careers360 Government B-School Ranking 2022

1.

IIM Ahmedabad

2.

IIM Bangalore

3.

IIM Calcutta

4.

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi

5.

IIM Indore

6.

IIM Kozhikode

8.

IIM Lucknow

9.

Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi

11.

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai

12.

Shailesh J Mehta School of Management Indian Institute of Technology (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay

13.

Vinod Gupta School of Management Indian Institute of Technology (VGSOM) IIT Kharagpur

14.

IIM Tiruchirappalli

15.

IIM Raipur

16.

IIM Udaipur

17.

IIM Rohtak

19.

IIT Roorkee

20.

IIT Ranchi

21.

Department of Management Studies (DoMS) IIT Madras

22.

IIM Shillong

23.

IIT Kanpur

24.

IIM Kashipur

26.

IIM Amritsar

27.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi

36.

Department of Management Studies National Institute of Technology (DOMS NIT) Trichy

37.

IIT Dhanbad

38.

IIM Nagpur

39.

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) Mumbai

42.

IIM Sambalpur

43.

Department of Management Studies (DOMS) Indian Institute of Science

44.

IIM Vishakhapatnam

45.

IIM Bodh Gaya

46.

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad

49.

IITM Gwalior

50.

FMS BHU

Careers360 Ranking 2022 Government MBA Colleges: Complete List


