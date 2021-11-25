Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: Top Government MBA Colleges In India; Complete List Here
According to Careers360 Ranking 2022, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta are among the top three government management colleges in India.
Six Indian Institutions of Management (IIMs) -- IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow are among the top 10 institutions providing management programmes, according to Careers360’s ranking of India’s B-Schools. IIM Ahmedabad has bagged the top position followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the second and third positions respectively.
The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi has been ranked fourth on the Careers360 Ranking 2022, while IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow are placed at the fifth, sixth and eighth ranks respectively.
Careers360 Ranking 2022: Top Government Management Colleges
Ranks
Careers360 Government B-School Ranking 2022
1.
IIM Ahmedabad
2.
IIM Bangalore
3.
IIM Calcutta
4.
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi
5.
IIM Indore
6.
IIM Kozhikode
8.
IIM Lucknow
9.
Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi
11.
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai
12.
Shailesh J Mehta School of Management Indian Institute of Technology (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay
13.
Vinod Gupta School of Management Indian Institute of Technology (VGSOM) IIT Kharagpur
14.
IIM Tiruchirappalli
15.
IIM Raipur
16.
IIM Udaipur
17.
IIM Rohtak
19.
IIT Roorkee
20.
IIT Ranchi
21.
Department of Management Studies (DoMS) IIT Madras
22.
IIM Shillong
23.
IIT Kanpur
24.
IIM Kashipur
26.
IIM Amritsar
27.
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi
36.
Department of Management Studies National Institute of Technology (DOMS NIT) Trichy
37.
IIT Dhanbad
38.
IIM Nagpur
39.
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) Mumbai
42.
IIM Sambalpur
43.
Department of Management Studies (DOMS) Indian Institute of Science
44.
IIM Vishakhapatnam
45.
IIM Bodh Gaya
46.
National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad
49.
IITM Gwalior
50.
FMS BHU
Careers360 Ranking 2022 Government MBA Colleges: Complete List
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.