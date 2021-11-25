Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: Top Government MBA Colleges In India; Complete List Here

Top government B-schools in India as per Careers360 Rankings 2022

Six Indian Institutions of Management (IIMs) -- IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow are among the top 10 institutions providing management programmes, according to Careers360’s ranking of India’s B-Schools. IIM Ahmedabad has bagged the top position followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the second and third positions respectively.

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi has been ranked fourth on the Careers360 Ranking 2022, while IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow are placed at the fifth, sixth and eighth ranks respectively.

Careers360 Ranking 2022: Top Government Management Colleges

Ranks Careers360 Government B-School Ranking 2022 1. IIM Ahmedabad 2. IIM Bangalore 3. IIM Calcutta 4. Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi 5. IIM Indore 6. IIM Kozhikode 8. IIM Lucknow 9. Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi 11. National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai 12. Shailesh J Mehta School of Management Indian Institute of Technology (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay 13. Vinod Gupta School of Management Indian Institute of Technology (VGSOM) IIT Kharagpur 14. IIM Tiruchirappalli 15. IIM Raipur 16. IIM Udaipur 17. IIM Rohtak 19. IIT Roorkee 20. IIT Ranchi 21. Department of Management Studies (DoMS) IIT Madras 22. IIM Shillong 23. IIT Kanpur 24. IIM Kashipur 26. IIM Amritsar 27. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi 36. Department of Management Studies National Institute of Technology (DOMS NIT) Trichy 37. IIT Dhanbad 38. IIM Nagpur 39. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) Mumbai 42. IIM Sambalpur 43. Department of Management Studies (DOMS) Indian Institute of Science 44. IIM Vishakhapatnam 45. IIM Bodh Gaya 46. National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad 49. IITM Gwalior 50. FMS BHU

Careers360 Ranking 2022 Government MBA Colleges: Complete List





