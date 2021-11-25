Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock Careers360 B-school ranking 2022: Top private institutes

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is the top private institute for Management education in India, as per Careers360 ranking 2022 of B-Schools. XLRI has retained the top spot among private institutions but dropped to seventh from last year’s fifth rank overall.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is the second best private B-School in the country, followed by SPJIMR, Mumbai and Great Lakes institute of Management, Chennai.

Here’s the list of top 30.

Careers360 Ranking 2022: Top Private Management Colleges

Rank Institute Overall rank (Private and public) 1 XLRI-Xavier School of Management 7 2 MDI Gurgaon 10 3 SPJIMR, Mumbai 18 4 Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai 25 5 TAPMI, Manipal 28 6 School of Business Management SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai 29 7 IBS Hyderabad - IBS Business School 30 8 IMT Ghaziabad - Institute of Management Technology 31 9 IMI Delhi - International Management Institute 32 10 GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management 33 11 XIMB Bhubaneswar - Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University 34 12 IRMA Anand - Institute of Rural Management 35 13 BIMTECH Greater Noida - Birla Institute of Management Technology 40 14 KSOM Bhubaneswar - KIIT School of Management 41 15 KREA University, Sri City 47 16 K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai 48 17 Amity Business School (ABS) Noida - Amity Business School 53 18 Jaipuria Noida - Jaipuria Institute of Management 54 19 LM Thapar School of Management, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dera Bassi 55 20 SDMIMD Mysore - Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development 56 21 JIMS Rohini - Jagan Institute of Management Studies Rohini 57 22 Welingkar Mumbai - Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research 58 23 LIBA Chennai - Loyola Institute of Business Administration 60 24 IMI Bhubaneswar - International Management Institute 61 25 IMI Kolkata - International Management Institute 64 26 Jaipuria Lucknow - Jaipuria Institute of Management 65 27 Nirma University, Ahmedabad 66 28 School of Business, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun 67 29 XIME Bangalore - Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship 69 30 Mittal School of Business LPU Phagwara - Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University 72

