Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is the top private institute for Management education in India, as per Careers360 ranking 2022 of B-Schools.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 4:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is the top private institute for Management education in India, as per Careers360 ranking 2022 of B-Schools. XLRI has retained the top spot among private institutions but dropped to seventh from last year’s fifth rank overall.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is the second best private B-School in the country, followed by SPJIMR, Mumbai and Great Lakes institute of Management, Chennai.

Here’s the list of top 30.

Careers360 Ranking 2022: Top Private Management Colleges

Rank

Institute

Overall rank (Private and public)

1

XLRI-Xavier School of Management

7

2

MDI Gurgaon

10

3

SPJIMR, Mumbai

18

4

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

25

5

TAPMI, Manipal

28

6

School of Business Management SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

29

7

IBS Hyderabad - IBS Business School

30

8

IMT Ghaziabad - Institute of Management Technology

31

9

IMI Delhi - International Management Institute

32

10

GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management

33

11

XIMB Bhubaneswar - Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University

34

12

IRMA Anand - Institute of Rural Management

35

13

BIMTECH Greater Noida - Birla Institute of Management Technology

40

14

KSOM Bhubaneswar - KIIT School of Management

41

15

KREA University, Sri City

47

16

K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai

48

17

Amity Business School (ABS) Noida - Amity Business School

53

18

Jaipuria Noida - Jaipuria Institute of Management

54

19

LM Thapar School of Management, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dera Bassi

55

20

SDMIMD Mysore - Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development

56

21

JIMS Rohini - Jagan Institute of Management Studies Rohini

57

22

Welingkar Mumbai - Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research

58

23

LIBA Chennai - Loyola Institute of Business Administration

60

24

IMI Bhubaneswar - International Management Institute

61

25

IMI Kolkata - International Management Institute

64

26

Jaipuria Lucknow - Jaipuria Institute of Management

65

27

Nirma University, Ahmedabad

66

28

School of Business, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun

67

29

XIME Bangalore - Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship

69

30

Mittal School of Business LPU Phagwara - Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University

72

