Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: List Of Top Private B-Schools
XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is the top private institute for Management education in India, as per Careers360 ranking 2022 of B-Schools. XLRI has retained the top spot among private institutions but dropped to seventh from last year’s fifth rank overall.
Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is the second best private B-School in the country, followed by SPJIMR, Mumbai and Great Lakes institute of Management, Chennai.
Here’s the list of top 30.
Careers360 Ranking 2022: Top Private Management Colleges
Rank
Institute
Overall rank (Private and public)
1
XLRI-Xavier School of Management
7
2
MDI Gurgaon
10
3
SPJIMR, Mumbai
18
4
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
25
5
TAPMI, Manipal
28
6
School of Business Management SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
29
7
IBS Hyderabad - IBS Business School
30
8
IMT Ghaziabad - Institute of Management Technology
31
9
IMI Delhi - International Management Institute
32
10
GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management
33
11
XIMB Bhubaneswar - Xavier Institute of Management, XIM University
34
12
IRMA Anand - Institute of Rural Management
35
13
BIMTECH Greater Noida - Birla Institute of Management Technology
40
14
KSOM Bhubaneswar - KIIT School of Management
41
15
KREA University, Sri City
47
16
K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai
48
17
Amity Business School (ABS) Noida - Amity Business School
53
18
Jaipuria Noida - Jaipuria Institute of Management
54
19
LM Thapar School of Management, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dera Bassi
55
20
SDMIMD Mysore - Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development
56
21
JIMS Rohini - Jagan Institute of Management Studies Rohini
57
22
Welingkar Mumbai - Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research
58
23
LIBA Chennai - Loyola Institute of Business Administration
60
24
IMI Bhubaneswar - International Management Institute
61
25
IMI Kolkata - International Management Institute
64
26
Jaipuria Lucknow - Jaipuria Institute of Management
65
27
Nirma University, Ahmedabad
66
28
School of Business, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun
67
29
XIME Bangalore - Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship
69
30
Mittal School of Business LPU Phagwara - Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University
72
