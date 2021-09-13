Careers360 Launches NEET 2021 Rank Predictor

NEET Rank Predictor launched

Careers360 has launched a rank predictor for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 exam-takers. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the undergraduate medical entrance test, held NEET UG 2021 on Sunday, September 12, at over 3,800 exam centres across the country. Keeping in view how important the NEET 2021 results are for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, Careers360 has launched the NEET Rank Predictor.

Recommended: Predict your Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here | JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more.

NEET Rank Predictor is a tool to help medical aspirants calculate the estimated rank in the NEET exam. To know the overall percentile and All India Rank (AIR), students have to insert the expected score at the login window.

NEET rank predictor 2021, as per a statement on the Careers360 website, seeks to assist the medical aspirants to know their probable NEET all India ranks before the announcement of the results using expected scores.

After knowing the NEET rank through the Careers360 Rank Predictor, candidates can make a list of MBBS/BDS colleges for admission based on previous years’ trends, it added.

NEET 2021 Result

NEET, this year, as per students’ analysis was of ‘easy to moderate’ difficulty level. The NEET paper had 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be allotted four marks, and for each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. For unattempted questions, no marks will be awarded or deducted.

NEET UG 2021 percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list in NEET. NEET 2021 result will be valid for a period of three years.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”