Careers360 Launches ‘NEET 2021 Crash Course’ For Medical Aspirants

Careers360 has launched a crash course for medical aspirants. NEET 2021 scheduled to be held on September 12, is only two months away. With Careers360’s NEET 2021 Crash Course, medical aspirants can streamline their preparation with online study materials, video lectures, mock test and doubt-clearing sessions.

Since there is a lot less time to study the entire syllabus, a statement on the Careers360 NEET 2021 Crash Course website says: “We have brought in the crux of entire syllabus through our Crash Course - most asked concepts and Kadha - most difficult concept.”

“This course will help the student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for their NEET attempt,” it added.

With the help of the Careers360 NEET 2021 crash course, students can get “advanced reports on their strengths, weaknesses, current preparation level and overall improvement”.

NEET is held as an entrance exam for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. The medical entrance test, NEET, will be held on September 12 in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. The NEET application process has started. Candidates can register themselves at the official websites -- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

"To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken the decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects," NTA said while releasing the NEET application form.

NEET will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.