Careers360 Launches NEET 2021 College Predictor

Careers360 has launched an all India and state counsellings college predictor for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 qualified students. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the undergraduate medical entrance test, has declared the NEET UG 2021 result on Monday, November 1. Out of the total 15,44,275 students who appeared for NEET 2021 on September 12, only 8,70,074 students scored above the NEET cut-off 2021 score. With a view to ease the confusion among NEET students as to where their ranks would lead to admission to undergraduate medical and dental colleges, Careers360 has launched the NEET College Predictor.

NEET College Predictor is a tool to help medical aspirants know the admission chances in medical, or dental colleges with the obtained NEET Rank. With the Careers360 NEET College Predictor, students will also get personalised report with top MBBS and BDS colleges, check course and counselling wise cut-offs of NEET for various state quote and category-wise seats.

NEET College Predictor 2021, as per a statement on the Careers360 website, seeks to help medical aspirants predict the possible college and course in which they can get admission on the basis of their ranks.

NEET 2021 Result Cut-Off

The NEET 2021 cut-off marks for students under all the categories have decreased. The NEET cut-off 2021 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021.

The NEET cut-off 2021 for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET 2021.

