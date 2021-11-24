Careers360 Launches MHT CET College Predictor Tool

Here's how to use MHT CET college predictor by Careers360

Careers360 has launched a college predictor tool for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can use the tool to know their admission chances based on their Domicile, Caste, Home University Region, rank, etc. They will get personalised MHT CET report with top predicted colleges delivered by email.

Candidates need to enter their ranks and other information like seat type, gender, category, caste, etc to use the MHT CET college predictor.

How To Use Careers360 MHT CET College Predictor ?

Step 1- Enter rank and choose your preferences.

Step 2- Click on the “Predict My Colleges” button.

Step 3- Check the list of best and suitable colleges.

Step 4- Apply filters to choose your preferred branches, location etc.

Step 5- Compare the colleges to know which one is most suitable for you.

Step 6- Check college pages covering complete in-depth details about individual campuses.

Maharashtra CET is a state-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses.

The counselling process has already started. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, will release the provisional merit list today, November 24.

