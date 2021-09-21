Careers360 Launches KCET 2021 College Predictor

KCET College Predictor launched

With Karnataka Common Entrance Test results (KCET 2021 results) out on Monday, September 20, many students must be worried about where their results will allow them to take admission. Careers360 has launched a college predictor for the KCET 2021 qualifiers. Using the Careers360 KCET College Predictor, candidates will be able to know the colleges available at the respective ranks they have scored.

The use of the KCET 2021 college predictor tool is simple. To predict colleges, students will have to enter details including the ranks, and type of KCET counselling. Any applicant who has a valid Karnataka CET score, a statement on the KCET 2021 College Predictor website said, can use this college predictor tool to know their chances of admission into desired college.

With the help of KCET college predictor tool, as per a statement on the Careers360 website, students are also provided with brochure, fee structure and other details of the colleges in the probable list.

Careers360 College Predictor: Benefits

Students can have a preview of the best colleges with higher chances of admissions Personalised report with the top predicted government and private self-financed colleges Details such as college reviews, ranking, placement details and cutoff can be checked from the results and individual college pages

How To Use KCET 2021 College Predictor Tool

Insert KCET BTech rank and select seat type in KCET counselling on the College Predictor tool Select category details as per selected seat type and options shown. Click on the “Predict My Colleges” button Check the list of most suitable colleges and courses accepting the KCET marks Apply filters including the preferred branch of study and city Compare the colleges to know which one is most suitable for you Check college pages covering complete in-depth details about individual campuses

