Careers360 Launches JEE Main 2022 College Predictor

Careers360 has launched a college predictor for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main qualifiers. The JEE Main 2022 result was announced on August 8, candidates can download scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in. For students who are worried about JEE Main all India ranks and colleges to take admission, Careers360 has launched a JEE Main College Predictor. JEE Main Result Live

The JEE Main college predictor will help candidates to know the colleges available at the respective ranks they have obtained. "With the help of the JEE Main 2022 college predictor tool, candidates can know the list of colleges respective to their scores and rank in the entrance exam. Using the JEE Main college predictor tool is easy as it requires students to just certain details like the overall percentile, gender, home state and more," the Careers360 College Predictor page mentioned.

The use of JEE Main 2022 college predictor tool is candidates can get detailed information about their preferred colleges. "Through the JEE Main 2022 college predictor tool, you get to know about not just NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, but also about the other good institutes that accept JEE scores and where you stand a chance too," it mentioned.

JEE Main 2022 College Predictor Tool: Steps To Use

In order to use the JEE Main college predictor 2022 tool, candidates have to submit the following details.

JEE Main Paper-1 Category Rank (Overall Rank if GEN) Select your Home State Category Gender Specially Abled? No/Yes.

JEE Main Result 2022: State Counsellings And Universities Accepting Scores

Central Seat Allocation Board

Chhattisgarh PET Counselling

Haryana Engineering Admission

IPU CET Counselling

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad B.Tech Admission

Joint Admission Committee Chandigarh

Joint Admission Counselling Delhi

Joint Seat Allocation Authority

Madhya Pradesh B.E Admission

Maharashtra CAP All India Counselling

Punjab Engineering Admission

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology B.Tech Admission

UPSEE Counselling

Uttarakhand Engineering Admissions

WBJEE Counselling.

JEE Main college predictor tool uses an advanced algorithm to predict the college based on candidates' score.

