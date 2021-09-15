Careers360 Launches JEE Main 2021 College Predictor

JEE Main 2021 college predictor launched

Careers360 has launched a college predictor for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main qualifiers. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the undergraduate engineering entrance test, has released the JEE Main 2021 result on Wednesday, September 15. Students worried about where their JEE Main all India ranks might land them, Careers360 has launched a JEE Main College Predictor.

Using the JEE Main college predictor tool, candidates will be able to know the colleges available at the respective ranks they have obtained. Prior understanding of the colleges, a statement on the Careers360 College Predictor says, will help candidates make better career decisions.

The use of the JEE Main 2021 college predictor tool is simple. To predict colleges, students will have to enter details including the overall percentile, gender, and home state. JEE Main college predictor tool uses an advanced algorithm to predict the college based on candidates' score, the statement added.

With the help of JEE Main college predictor tool, as per a statement on the Careers360 website, engineering aspirants can get detailed information about all the colleges they might get admission in as per the JEE Main All India Rank. Through JEE Main college predictor tool, students will get to know about not just NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, also about the other good institutes that accept JEE rank and where you stand a chance too, it added.

Things Students Can Check With Careers360 College Predictor Tool

Personalised report with the top predicted institutes Course and counselling-round wise JEE Main cutoffs for various Seat Types, Quotas, Caste groups Details about BTech courses, number of seats, fees, college facilities

