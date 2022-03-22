Careers360 Launches GATE 2022 College Predictor

GATE 2022 college predictor launched

Careers360 has launched a GATE college predictor tool with PSU chances. The GATE 2022 college predictor is based on previous years’ data of cut-offs, category-wise seats available in colleges and other factors. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) has declared the GATE 2022 results on March 17. Over seven lakh candidates had appeared for GATE 2022, of which 1,26,813 have qualified. With a view to ease the confusion among the aspirants as to where their scores would lead to admission to MTech programes, Careers360 has launched the GATE College Predictor.

Latest: GATE College Predictor with PSUs Chances Try Now Free

Recommended: Trending courses in Data Science, Web Development, Python & More Explore

Don't Miss: Free Download Preparation Guidelines and PSU Details through GATE. Click Here

The GATE 2022 recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.

GATE College Predictor is a free tool to help aspirants know the admission chances with the obtained GATE scores. Applicants can use the GATE college predictor 2022 to know the expected college or PSUs they will get based on their GATE scores.

How To Use GATE 2022 College Predictor Tool?

In order to check expected colleges and PSU recruitment chances, a statement on the GATE 2022 College Predictor Tool said, applicants can refer to the steps given below:

Enter GATE 2022 score out of 1000. Enter the GATE 2022 marks out of 100. Select the category - reserved/ unreserved Select disability status (if applicable) Enter graduation percentage. Select GATE 2022 paper appeared for Fill other required details Click on the tab -- “Predict My Colleges”

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”