Careers360 Launches GATE 2022 College Predictor

GATE College Predictor is a tool to help aspirants know the admission chances with the obtained GATE scores. Applicants can use the GATE college predictor 2022 to know the expected college or PSUs they will get based on their GATE scores.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Mar 22, 2022 3:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Scorecard: Know How To Download Scorecard At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Score Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE 2022 Result Declared Updates: Gate.iitkgp.ac.in Toppers' List, Subject Wise Cut-Off
GATE 2022 Result: AIR 6 Madhav Parihar Wants To Join IIT Bombay, Dreams Of Becoming A Scientist
GATE 2022 Score Card To Be Available For Download On March 22; Check Details
GATE 2022 Result Released On Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here's How To Download Score Card
Careers360 Launches GATE 2022 College Predictor
GATE 2022 college predictor launched
New Delhi:

Careers360 has launched a GATE college predictor tool with PSU chances. The GATE 2022 college predictor is based on previous years’ data of cut-offs, category-wise seats available in colleges and other factors. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) has declared the GATE 2022 results on March 17. Over seven lakh candidates had appeared for GATE 2022, of which 1,26,813 have qualified. With a view to ease the confusion among the aspirants as to where their scores would lead to admission to MTech programes, Careers360 has launched the GATE College Predictor.

Latest: GATE College Predictor with PSUs Chances  Try Now Free
Recommended:  Trending courses in Data Science, Web Development, Python & More Explore
Don't Miss: Free Download Preparation Guidelines and PSU Details through GATE. Click Here

The GATE 2022 recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.

GATE College Predictor is a free tool to help aspirants know the admission chances with the obtained GATE scores. Applicants can use the GATE college predictor 2022 to know the expected college or PSUs they will get based on their GATE scores.

How To Use GATE 2022 College Predictor Tool?

In order to check expected colleges and PSU recruitment chances, a statement on the GATE 2022 College Predictor Tool said, applicants can refer to the steps given below:

  1. Enter GATE 2022 score out of 1000.
  2. Enter the GATE 2022 marks out of 100.
  3. Select the category - reserved/ unreserved
  4. Select disability status (if applicable)
  5. Enter graduation percentage.
  6. Select GATE 2022 paper appeared for
  7. Fill other required details
  8. Click on the tab -- “Predict My Colleges”

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE College Predictor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result
Live | BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2022) Rescheduled, Check Revised Exam Dates
Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2022) Rescheduled, Check Revised Exam Dates
CUET 2022: Application Process To Commence Soon; Details On Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
CUET 2022: Application Process To Commence Soon; Details On Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus
Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download
Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download
Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Bhagat Singh: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Bhagat Singh: CM Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................