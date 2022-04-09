Careers360 launches CMAT 2022 percentile predictor

Careers360 has launched a percentile predictor for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam-takers. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the management admission test, held CMAT 2022 today, April 9 at several exam centres across the country. Keeping in view how important the CMAT 2022 results are for admission to undergraduate management programmes, Careers360 has launched the CMAT Percentile Predictor.

CMAT Percentile Predictor is a tool to help aspirants calculate the estimated percentile scores in the CMAT exam. To know the overall percentile, applicants have to insert the estimated CMAT 2022 score out of 400, sectional marks, and CMAT registration number (optional) on the login window. The free tool will then calculate the CMAT 2022 percentile.

The benefit of using the CMAT percentile predictor, according to a statement on the Careers360 CMAT Percentile Predictor page, is to give the candidates an idea about their expected percentile in CMAT exam. The CMAT 2022 percentile predictor will calculate the sectional and overall percentiles as per the scores filled in by the test takers and based on this calculation, it will display CMAT result 2022 that can be secured by the candidates.

How To Use Careers360 CMAT Percentile Predictor 2022

Step 1- Enter details including score out of 400, CMAT registration number, dates of birth

Step 2- Now, click on the “Predict My percentile” button

Step 3- On submission of the details, the CMAT percentile predictor tool will use its algorithm to calculate the probable CMAT percentile and display the same

CMAT 2022 Percentile Predictor: How Is CMAT Percentile Calculated?

CMAT percentile is calculated on the basis of the candidate’s percentile and the number of students appearing in the CMAT 2022 entrance test. For this, NTA applies the below formula.

Percentile P = 100 x Number of candidates appeared in the examination with raw marks equal to or less than the candidate/Total number of candidates appeared

For example, if the number of appeared candidates in CMAT entrance test is 1,000 and the highest scored marks (350/400) then the candidates’ percentile will be 1 and CMAT percentile will be 100 x 9999/10,000= 99.99 CMAT percentile.

