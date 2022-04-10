Careers360 Launches CMAT 2022 College Predictor; Know How To Choose The Right College

Image credit: shutterstock.com Know how to choose your right college through CMAT 2022 scores

Careers360 has launched a college predictor for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam-takers. CMAT 2022 was earlier conducted on April 9 at several exam centres across the country. Keeping in view how important the CMAT 2022 results are for admission to undergraduate management programmes, Careers360 has launched the CMAT college predictor.

Recommended: Predict your CMAT percentile with free CMAT Percentile Predictor. Click Here Don't Miss: Checkout Cut-offs of Top Colleges accepting CMAT score. Check Here Browse: Check the list of best MBA colleges accepting CMAT score. Click Here

CMAT MBA college predictor is a tool wherein students can view the list of colleges based on your CMAT score and CMAT percentile. CMAT MBA College Predictor tool uses an advanced algorithm to assess your scores in CMAT and list out the best institutes on the basis of the predicted percentile.

The CMAT college predictor helps students to get detailed information about all the colleges they might get admission in as per the percentile in CMAT. "Through the predictor tool, you get to know about NIBM Pune, BITS Noida and many other reputed institutes that accept CMAT scores and where you stand a chance too. The biggest advantage that CMAT college predictor tool provides you is that you also get to know about the last year’s minimum CMAT percentile calling. Furthermore the tool also displays that whether on the basis of the details provided ,you have good, weak or tough chances to get into a specific college. Candidates can also filter the colleges as per their state and city wise preference," as per a statement on the Careers360 CMAT college predictor page.

How To Use CMAT MBA College Predictor?

The students need to enter their percentile and rank in CMAT be it 60, 70, 80, 90+ percentile. Here's the step by step guide to check the list of colleges for admission based on your respective CMAT scores.

Click on CMAT Pathfinder- MBA Call Predictor Click on Yes/ No based on whether you have CMAT score details. Under ‘Yes’ option, enter your overall CMAT score and CMAT percentile. Click on proceed. Check the list of colleges here In case you do not have CMAT score, click on ‘No’ Enter the graduation degree, percentage in graduation and work experience (in months) Click on ‘ Start Analyzing’ A new tab will open displaying the list of colleges you can get.

How to Calculate CMAT Score?

CMAT scores are calculated on the basis of weightage assigned to each question. Given below is the process by which CMAT scores are calculated:

Weightage assigned:

For each correct answer four marks will be allotted

For each incorrect answer minus one mark will be deducted

For each unanswered question no mark will be allotted

The total CMAT marks will be calculated by totaling marks gained or lost in each question.

How is CMAT Percentile Calculated?

CMAT percentile score is calculated on the basis of rank vs total number of candidates. The formula to calculate CMAT percentile is:

Percentile P = 100 x Number of candidates appeared in the examination with raw marks equal to or less than the candidate/Total number of candidates appeared

For example, if about 10,000 candidates appeared in CMAT and a candidate scored highest marks (350/400). Since they have scored the highest in exam, their rank will be 1 and CMAT percentile score will be: 100 x 9999/10,000= 99.99

GD/PI shortlisting

Most of the colleges fix a minimum CMAT cut off to shortlist candidates for the GD/PI round. After receiving applications from aspirants, the admission authorities shortlist them on the basis of their CMAT score. Those who clear the cut off, are selected for GD/PI round.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated, participating institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the management courses in such institutions.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”