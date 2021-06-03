Careers360 Launches ‘CBSE 12th Result/Percentage Predictor 2021’

CBSE 12th result/percentage predictor 2021 is a free tool

Careers360 has launched a result cum percentage predictor for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students. The Centre on Tuesday cancelled CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. However, it has not yet announced the evaluation criteria for students. Keeping in view how critical the Class 12 results are for admission to undergraduate courses at many major central and state universities, Careers360 has launched the CBSE 12th Result/Percentage Predictor 2021.

It is a free tool that has been devised using parameters like stream of the candidate, marks obtained in internal assessments in schools, performance in Class 11 and other details that are likely to be considered by the CBSE for calculating Class 12 results.

Students need to enter some basic details such as their name, stream, marks in internal assessment and the predictor comes up with an estimated percentage for CBSE Class 12 result.

The predictor can be used by students to evaluate their chances of admission to the undergraduate course they wish to join. However, the actual set of assessment criteria are yet to be announced. When they are, the algorithm will be changed to reflect more accurate scores.

Disclaimer - Careers360's Class 12th Score Calculator gives you an estimated percentage score that is derived on the basis of the class 10th evaluation criteria declared by CBSE. The predicted score may not reflect your actual scores for admissions and is only indicative on certain assumptions. We will be changing the algorithm to reflect your true score as soon as the official criteria is declared.