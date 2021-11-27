  • Home
Careers360 has launched a CAT 2021 percentile predictor. The entrance exam will be conducted tomorrow after which they can use the tool to check their tentative percentile and know their admission chances at their preferred B-School.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Nov 27, 2021 4:42 pm IST

Careers360 Launches CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor; Know Your Admission Chances
Careers360 has launched a CAT 2021 percentile predictor. The entrance exam will be conducted tomorrow after which they can use the tool to check their tentative percentile and know their admission chances at their preferred B-School.

Careers360 CAT 2021 percentile predictor has been developed in partnership with Career Launcher.

Candidates will have to first register on the Careers360 page and after that provide exam-related information like number of questions attempted in the exam, accuracy rate, etc to calculate their probable percentile score using the tool.

CAT 2021 Percentile Calculator

Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.

CAT scores will be normalised “to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions”, the authorities said.

This will adjust for “location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms”, they said.

The scores will be further normalised across different sections and scores obtained by this process will be converted into percentiles. Know more about percentile score.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.

IIM CAT
