Careers360 Launches CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor; Know Your Admission Chances

Careers360 launches CAT 2021 percentile predictor

Careers360 has launched a CAT 2021 percentile predictor. The entrance exam will be conducted tomorrow after which they can use the tool to check their tentative percentile and know their admission chances at their preferred B-School.

Careers360 CAT 2021 percentile predictor has been developed in partnership with Career Launcher.

Candidates will have to first register on the Careers360 page and after that provide exam-related information like number of questions attempted in the exam, accuracy rate, etc to calculate their probable percentile score using the tool.

CAT 2021 Percentile Calculator

Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.

CAT scores will be normalised “to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions”, the authorities said.

This will adjust for “location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms”, they said.

The scores will be further normalised across different sections and scores obtained by this process will be converted into percentiles. Know more about percentile score.

