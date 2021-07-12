Careers360 Engineering Ranking 2021: Eight IITs, 2 NITs Top The List
BITs Pilani, MIT Manipal and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and VIT Vellore have also topped the list. IIT Kharagpur and NID Ahmedabad are the leaders in architecture and design.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee, along with, Amrita University, BITS Pilani, MIT Manipal, NIT Surathkal, NIT Tiruchirappally, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and VIT Vellore are the best performing engineering institutions in the country, as per Careers360’s latest ranking – India’s Best Engineering Colleges 2021.
IIT Kharagpur is best for Architecture while NID Ahmedabad is India’s best design institute in Careers360’s maiden ranking of architecture and design institutions.
Careers360 Engineering Ranking 2021
Institutions in the domain have been ranked using globally-recognized performance indicators. This year, a record 1,000+ institutions qualified for ranking.
Based on their status, institutions have been placed in three groups – first, Institutions of National Importance (INIs), second, Central, deemed, private universities, and third, state universities, university departments and affiliated colleges.
The rating for top institutions in engineering in the respective states and Union Territories range from AAAAA to AA+ based on quantifiable parameters.
The top rating of AAAAA (5As) indicates that these institutions perform exceptionally well. The next category, AAAA+ (4A+), is for institutions that have outstanding performance. Excellent performers come under the AAAA (4A) category.
Top Institutions - North Zone
IIT Delhi, IIT-BHU, IIT Kanpur and IIT Roorkee are best in the north zone with 5A rating. The north zone comprises the following states and UTs: Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Chandigarh; Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
13 institutions have been rated 4A+ in the north zone:
Amity School of Engineering, Noida
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Shiv Nadar University, Dadri
DTU Delhi
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi
NIT Kurukshetra
IIT Mandi
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar
IIT Ropar
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala
IIIT Allahabad
MNNIT Allahabad
Punjab Engineering College.
East Zone
IIT Kharagpur and IIT Guwahati are 5A rated institutions in the east zone. Twelve colleges from the East zone got 4A+ rating:
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
IIT Patna
NIT Jamshedpur
NIT Patna
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra
IIT Bhubaneswar
NIT Rourkela
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
IIEST Shibpur
NIT Durgapur
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
IIIT Guwahati
NIT Silchar
North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Nirjuli.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Northeastern states form the East zone.
West Zone
IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani are institutions with 5 As in the West zone that has four states – Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.
Institutions with 4A+ rating in the East zone are:
NIT Goa
IIT Gandhinagar
DAIICT Gandhinagar
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur
Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai
IIT Jodhpur
MNIT Jaipur
Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali.
South Zone
The south zone – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry – has a large number of top rated institutions with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for five top-rated colleges.
The colleges with 5A rating in this zone are:
NIT Karnataka Surathkal
Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal
IIT Madras
NIT Tiruchirappalli
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Vellore Institute of Technology
IIT Hyderabad.
There are thirteen 4A+ colleges in the South zone:
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Guntur
Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam
NIT Warangal
IIIT Hyderabad
University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology Research and Academy, Thanjavur
IIST Thiruvananthapuram
And four institutions in Bengaluru:
BMS College of Engineering
New Horizon College of Engineering
Ramaiah Institute of Technology
RV College of Engineering
Top States
Tamil Nadu, which has five 5A rated institutions, is the top state, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka with two each.
The number of engineering colleges with the top 5A rating has doubled since last year to 16. The number of 4A+ institutions has dropped to 57 from last year’s 58.