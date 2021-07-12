  • Home
Careers360 Engineering Ranking 2021: Eight IITs, 2 NITs Top The List

BITs Pilani, MIT Manipal and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and VIT Vellore have also topped the list. IIT Kharagpur and NID Ahmedabad are the leaders in architecture and design.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 8:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Best institutions in India as per 'Careers360 Engineering Ranking 2021' (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee, along with, Amrita University, BITS Pilani, MIT Manipal, NIT Surathkal, NIT Tiruchirappally, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and VIT Vellore are the best performing engineering institutions in the country, as per Careers360’s latest ranking – India’s Best Engineering Colleges 2021.

IIT Kharagpur is best for Architecture while NID Ahmedabad is India’s best design institute in Careers360’s maiden ranking of architecture and design institutions.

Careers360 Engineering Ranking 2021

Institutions in the domain have been ranked using globally-recognized performance indicators. This year, a record 1,000+ institutions qualified for ranking.

Based on their status, institutions have been placed in three groups – first, Institutions of National Importance (INIs), second, Central, deemed, private universities, and third, state universities, university departments and affiliated colleges.

The rating for top institutions in engineering in the respective states and Union Territories range from AAAAA to AA+ based on quantifiable parameters.

The top rating of AAAAA (5As) indicates that these institutions perform exceptionally well. The next category, AAAA+ (4A+), is for institutions that have outstanding performance. Excellent performers come under the AAAA (4A) category.

Top Institutions - North Zone


IIT Delhi, IIT-BHU, IIT Kanpur and IIT Roorkee are best in the north zone with 5A rating. The north zone comprises the following states and UTs: Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Chandigarh; Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

13 institutions have been rated 4A+ in the north zone:

  • Amity School of Engineering, Noida

  • Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

  • Shiv Nadar University, Dadri

  • DTU Delhi

  • Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

  • NIT Kurukshetra

  • IIT Mandi

  • Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar

  • IIT Ropar

  • Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

  • IIIT Allahabad

  • MNNIT Allahabad

  • Punjab Engineering College.

East Zone

IIT Kharagpur and IIT Guwahati are 5A rated institutions in the east zone. Twelve colleges from the East zone got 4A+ rating:

  • IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

  • IIT Patna

  • NIT Jamshedpur

  • NIT Patna

  • Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra

  • IIT Bhubaneswar

  • NIT Rourkela

  • Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

  • IIEST Shibpur

  • NIT Durgapur

  • Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  • IIIT Guwahati

  • NIT Silchar

  • North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Nirjuli.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Northeastern states form the East zone.

West Zone

IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani are institutions with 5 As in the West zone that has four states – Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Institutions with 4A+ rating in the East zone are:

  • NIT Goa

  • IIT Gandhinagar

  • DAIICT Gandhinagar

  • Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur

  • Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

  • IIT Jodhpur

  • MNIT Jaipur

  • Banasthali Vidyapith, Banasthali.

South Zone

The south zone – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry – has a large number of top rated institutions with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for five top-rated colleges.

The colleges with 5A rating in this zone are:

  • NIT Karnataka Surathkal

  • Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal

  • IIT Madras

  • NIT Tiruchirappalli

  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

  • SRM Institute of Science and Technology

  • Vellore Institute of Technology

  • IIT Hyderabad.

There are thirteen 4A+ colleges in the South zone:

  • Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Guntur

  • Andhra University College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam

  • NIT Warangal

  • IIIT Hyderabad

  • University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad

  • Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

  • Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

  • Shanmugha Arts Science Technology Research and Academy, Thanjavur

  • IIST Thiruvananthapuram

And four institutions in Bengaluru:

  • BMS College of Engineering

  • New Horizon College of Engineering

  • Ramaiah Institute of Technology

  • RV College of Engineering

Top States

Tamil Nadu, which has five 5A rated institutions, is the top state, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka with two each.

The number of engineering colleges with the top 5A rating has doubled since last year to 16. The number of 4A+ institutions has dropped to 57 from last year’s 58.

