Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022

Top Management Colleges In India 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top Management education institute in the country, according to the Careers360 B-Schools Ranking. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta have been ranked second and third, respectively. Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, which is fourth overall, is the top private Management college, as per the ranking.

IIM Bangalore tops the Careers360 rankings for placement, followed by IIM Calcutta.

Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges (Overall)

Rank Name of the college Careers360 Rating Careers360 Score 1 IIM Ahmedabad AAAAA 424.71 2 IIM Bangalore AAAAA 395.78 3 IIM Calcutta AAAAA 387.08 4 Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur AAAAA 373.97 5 IIM Indore AAAAA 370.23 6 Management Development Institute, Gurgaon AAAAA 365.74 7 IIM Lucknow AAAAA 361.89 8 IIM Kozhikode AAAAA 360.18 9 NITIE Mumbai AAAA+ 351.32 10 SJMSOM, IIT Mumbai AAAA+ 346.88

Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges Based On Placements

Name of the college Placement Score (Based on alumni reviews) IIM Bangalore 4.8 IIM Calcutta 4.7 IIM Ahmedabad 4.6 IIM Lucknow 4.6 IIT Kharagpur 4.5

Top Management Colleges In India Based On Course Fee

Private

Name of the college Course Fee XLRI Xavier College of Management, Jamshedpur Rs. 16,80,000 MDI Gurgaon Rs. 11,90,000 to Rs 23,58,000 SPJIMR, Mumbai Rs. 14,50,000

Public

Name of the college Course fee to be paid IIM Ahmedabad Rs. 21,00,000 IIM Bangalore Rs. 19,50,000 IIM Calcutta Rs. 19,00,000 IIM Lucknow Rs. 14,00,000 IIT Kharagpur Rs. 9,27,000

Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges In Different Regions

East India

IIM Calcutta

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management, Shillong

Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

IIM Ranchi

KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar

North India

Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi

IIM Lucknow

IIM Indore

Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

IIFT Delhi

West India

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Udaipur

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

NMIMS, Mumbai

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

South India

IIM Bangalore

Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Tiruchirappalli

IIT Madras

