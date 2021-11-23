Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022
Top Management Colleges In India 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top Management education institute in the country, according to the Careers360 B-Schools Ranking. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta have been ranked second and third, respectively. Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, which is fourth overall, is the top private Management college, as per the ranking.
IIM Bangalore tops the Careers360 rankings for placement, followed by IIM Calcutta.
Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges (Overall)
Rank
Name of the college
Careers360 Rating
Careers360 Score
1
IIM Ahmedabad
AAAAA
424.71
2
IIM Bangalore
AAAAA
395.78
3
IIM Calcutta
AAAAA
387.08
4
Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
AAAAA
373.97
5
IIM Indore
AAAAA
370.23
6
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
AAAAA
365.74
7
IIM Lucknow
AAAAA
361.89
8
IIM Kozhikode
AAAAA
360.18
9
NITIE Mumbai
AAAA+
351.32
10
SJMSOM, IIT Mumbai
AAAA+
346.88
Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges Based On Placements
Name of the college
Placement Score (Based on alumni reviews)
IIM Bangalore
4.8
IIM Calcutta
4.7
IIM Ahmedabad
4.6
IIM Lucknow
4.6
IIT Kharagpur
4.5
Top Management Colleges In India Based On Course Fee
Private
Name of the college
Course Fee
Rs. 16,80,000
Rs. 11,90,000 to Rs 23,58,000
Rs. 14,50,000
Public
Name of the college
Course fee to be paid
Rs. 21,00,000
Rs. 19,50,000
Rs. 19,00,000
Rs. 14,00,000
Rs. 9,27,000
Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges In Different Regions
East India
IIM Calcutta
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management, Shillong
Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
IIM Ranchi
KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar
North India
Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
IIM Lucknow
IIM Indore
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon
IIFT Delhi
West India
IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Udaipur
SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
NMIMS, Mumbai
Goa Institute of Management, Goa
South India
IIM Bangalore
Indian School of Business, Hyderabad
IIM Kozhikode
IIM Tiruchirappalli
IIT Madras
