Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top Management education institute in the country, according to the Careers360 B-Schools Ranking.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 1:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Top Management institutes in India: Careers360 ranking 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

Top Management Colleges In India 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is the top Management education institute in the country, according to the Careers360 B-Schools Ranking. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta have been ranked second and third, respectively. Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, which is fourth overall, is the top private Management college, as per the ranking.

IIM Bangalore tops the Careers360 rankings for placement, followed by IIM Calcutta.

Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges (Overall)

Rank

Name of the college

Careers360 Rating

Careers360 Score

1

IIM Ahmedabad

AAAAA

424.71

2

IIM Bangalore

AAAAA

395.78

3

IIM Calcutta

AAAAA

387.08

4

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

AAAAA

373.97

5

IIM Indore

AAAAA

370.23

6

Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

AAAAA

365.74

7

IIM Lucknow

AAAAA

361.89

8

IIM Kozhikode

AAAAA

360.18

9

NITIE Mumbai

AAAA+

351.32

10

SJMSOM, IIT Mumbai

AAAA+

346.88

Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges Based On Placements

Name of the college

Placement Score (Based on alumni reviews)

IIM Bangalore

4.8

IIM Calcutta

4.7

IIM Ahmedabad

4.6

IIM Lucknow

4.6

IIT Kharagpur

4.5

Top Management Colleges In India Based On Course Fee

Private

Name of the college

Course Fee

  1. XLRI Xavier College of Management, Jamshedpur

Rs. 16,80,000

  1. MDI Gurgaon

Rs. 11,90,000 to Rs 23,58,000

  1. SPJIMR, Mumbai

Rs. 14,50,000

Public

Name of the college

Course fee to be paid

  1. IIM Ahmedabad

Rs. 21,00,000

  1. IIM Bangalore

Rs. 19,50,000

  1. IIM Calcutta

Rs. 19,00,000

  1. IIM Lucknow

Rs. 14,00,000

  1. IIT Kharagpur

Rs. 9,27,000

Careers360 Ranking: Top Management Colleges In Different Regions

East India

  • IIM Calcutta

  • Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management, Shillong

  • Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

  • IIM Ranchi

  • KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar

North India

  • Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi

  • IIM Lucknow

  • IIM Indore

  • Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

  • IIFT Delhi

West India

  • IIM Ahmedabad

  • IIM Udaipur

  • SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

  • NMIMS, Mumbai

  • Goa Institute of Management, Goa

South India

  • IIM Bangalore

  • Indian School of Business, Hyderabad

  • IIM Kozhikode

  • IIM Tiruchirappalli

  • IIT Madras

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.

