Careers360 B-School Ranking 2020: IIMs Retain Top Ranks; XLRI, MDI, SPJIMR, TAPMI, Great Lakes Top In Private

XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has been ranked as the best performing institution among private B-schools in India by the Careeers360’s latest B-school ranking 2020.

Among the public B-schools, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad retains its top position.

The Top Five

Management Development Institute, Gurgaon; SPJIMR, Mumbai; TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai follow XLRI among the top-5 institutions in the list of 55 private B-schools.

In a list of 45 public B-schools, IIM Bangalore, Indore and Calcutta are in the second, third and fourth ranks followed by Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University.

FMS, Delhi University came fifth replacing IIM Lucknow which was in the same spot last year.

In the eleventh edition of Careers360’s B-schools ranking, besides ranked B-schools, 460 colleges across India have been rated.

Other Top B-Schools

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad; International Management Institute, Delhi; ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad; Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai constitute rank 6 to 10 among private B-schools.

Among public B-schools the ranks from 6 to 10 have gone to IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai; Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay; and the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi.

Click on https://bschool.careers360.com/colleges/ranking/2021 for the complete list of ranked and rated B-schools.

Methodology

For ranking, Careers360 considered only two-year programmes and not 12-month or 15-month programmes from over 3,000 institutions. However, for ratings, these institutes were included as well.

The first cut-off was the institutions that participated in the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020. Institutions ranked and rated by Careers360 last year were considered as well. For these, the admission cut-offs in various state and national-level entrance tests (CAT, XAT, MAT and others) were studied.

Institute-specific tests of prominent deemed-to-be or private universities and colleges (SNAP, NMAT) were analysed too and finally, over half the institutions were considered. Where latest cut-offs were unavailable, the average of previous year’s data was considered.

AICTE-approval, national and international accreditation, publication count in reputed journals were the parameters used in the ranking and rating process.