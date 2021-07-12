Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee In Top 10; Complete List Here

Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021: List of top institutions in India

Two Indian Institutions of Technology -- IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee have topped the list among the institutions providing architecture programmes, according to Careers360’s maiden ranking of India’s architecture institutions. IIT Kharagpur has bagged the top position by scoring 405.77 score out of 500. While IIT Roorkee has been ranked second on the Careers360 Rankings 2021, SPA Delhi, NIT Calicut and NIT Tiruchirappalli are placed at the third, fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

The Careers360 Ranking 2021 has ranked the institutions on the basis of three parameters for a total of 500 marks. These are: student quality and diversity (175 marks); learning and accreditation (225); placements and project research (100).

Ranks Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021 1. IIT Kharagpur 2. IIT Roorkee 3. SPA Delhi 4. NIT Calicut 5. NIT Tiruchirappalli 6. Nirma University 7. SPA Bhopal 8. SPA Vijayawada 9. SRM Institute of Science and Technology 10. IIEST Shibpur

With respect to Placements, the scores of the top 10 colleges ranged between 45.09 and 91.80 with SRM Institute of Science and Technology scoring the maximum.

The top five did well in Learning and Accreditation with IIT Kharagpur scoring 194.66 out of 225. Nirma University which is ranked sixth as per student quality is the best one with a score of 171.79, ahead of the IIT Kharagpur’s 140 score.

Top states

Out of the fifty colleges ranked as per Careers360 Architecture ranking 2021, Tamil Nadu has 10 such institutions. While Maharashtra has the five best architectural institutions, Uttar Pradesh has two - Aligarh Muslim University and Amity University, Noida.

According to the list of the best architectural institutions in India as per Careers360 Ranking 2021, there is a good geographical spread of colleges with the top 10 situated across West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.