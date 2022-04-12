Image credit: Shutterstock Careers360 launches premium services for students, parents and teachers

Careers360 has added premium features to its services. With the Careers360 Premium services, a student can explore courses, check exam analysis, get scholarship alerts; engage in interactive webinar series with experts; and empower themselves with mock tests, college selection tools and psychometric tests. The categories of Careers360 Premium include career counselling, career insights, study help, mental health, exam preparation, fees and scholarship, parenting, sports and activities, study abroad, and jobs and internships. Careers360 Premium service is a paid service with yearly plans -- Premium, Premium Plus and Premium Gold.

While most services including unlimited premium articles, career guidance, study help, exam preparation, NCERT and CBSE previous year solutions, fees and scholarships and career counselling webinars are available for all the three premium plans, several others like JEE Main and Advanced college predictor, and Pathfinder career guidance test will be made available only to plus and gold members. The Premium Gold of Careers360, however, has several other exclusive features including JEE Main and NEET foundation courses, some knockout courses of AP EAMCET, TS EAMCET, MHT CET and almanac, or the admissions guide for the 2022 academic year.

“For students of Classes 8 to 10 looking for NCERT questions and solutions, psychometric assessment for career guidance. For students of Class 12, their parents and teachers, Careers360 premium offers comprehensive guidance on career avenues, admission, entrance tests, even college life and the world of employment,” a statement on the Careers360 Premium website said. For Careers360 Premium detailed features list, check HERE.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”