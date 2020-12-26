Career Options, Entrance Exams For Class 12 Commerce Students

The relevance and importance of Commerce as a stream of study has increased leaps and bounds over time. Students who have opted for Commerce after their Class 12 have many career options to choose from. Students majorly focus on their Class 12 board exam scores as most of the institutes offer courses based on Class 12 marks. Along with this, there are a number of entrance examinations that students can choose from after Class 12.

The top entrance examinations for Commerce students after Class 12 are given below:

B.Com Entrance Examinations

Bachelor of Commerce or more popularly known as B.Com is one of the most pursued courses by Commerce students after their Class 12. Reputed universities and institutes like Jamia Millia, Banaras Hindu University, NMIMS conduct their own entrance examinations for admission in B.Com courses. Interested students can start preparing for these examinations right after finishing their board examinations. The syllabus of these examinations is usually based on Classes 11 and 12 board exams syllabus.

CA/CS/CMA Examinations

Another great career scope for Commerce students in courses like CA, CS and CMA. Chartered Accountancy is one of the most popular courses that Commerce students choose. CA Foundation is the entry-level examination that students need to take to be moved further in their academic journey towards becoming a CA. Along with CA, CS - Company Secretary course has gained a lot of popularity among Commerce students. CSEET is the entrance exam to be eligible to take CS courses. Certified Management Accountant - CMA is another examination that is known to provide good career opportunities.

Mass Communication and Journalism

The Journalism and mass communication field has gained great relevance in the present times. Mass Communication and Journalism have become a go-to choice for students after their class 12 as it such an exciting and rewarding career opportunity. Jamia Milia Islamia Entrance Exam, Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication Entrance Exam, Manipal Institute of Communication Entrance Exam, Xavier Institute of Communications Entrance Exam, Andhra University Common Entrance Test, Mudra Institute of Communication Entrance Exam, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test are some of the big Mass Communication and Journalism entrance exams.

Bachelor of Business Studies

BBS is another commerce entrance examination after Class 12 which is a full time professional undergraduate program for commerce students. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSBS), Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University are few of the universities offering this program. The admission is based on a written entrance test. The test comprises three sections- Business Aptitude and General Awareness, Quants and reasoning, English and Verbal Ability.

Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA)

The Bachelor of Business Administration is a three year undergraduate degree program in the field of business administration and commerce. Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) conducted by Symbiosis International University, AIMA-UGAT conducted by All India Management Association (AIMA), GGSIPU CET conducted by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University are few of the main exams that one needs to prepare for. To start your preparation for BBA entrances you might like to try out CL’s BBA Classroom program.